English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage by audience member

    American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member during a performance in Los Angeles.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during Tuesday night's Netflix Is A Joke event.

    Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during Tuesday night's Netflix Is A Joke event.


    American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member during a live performance in Los Angeles. Chappelle was performing at an event titled Netflix Is A Joke at the Hollywood Bowl when a man jumped on stage and tackled the comedian.

    The attack occurred as Dave Chappelle, 48, was about to exit the stage on Tuesday night, police said. His attacker was quickly dragged away by security officials at the venue.

    Shocking footage shows the man running onstage and knocking the comedian down.

    Several audience members recorded the incident and the videos have since gone viral online. The videos show Dave Chappelle joking that “It was a trans man” who attacked him, probably in reference to the time he was accused of being transphobic in his Netflix special ‘The Closer'.

    According to Page Six, comedian Chris Rock, a guest at the event, came onstage and hugged Chappelle after the attack. “Was that Will Smith?” he asked, in reference to his own infamous incident of being slapped by the Hollywood star during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

    Close

    Related stories

    The identity of Chappelle’s attacker is being withheld by the police. He was found in possession of a replica gun that discharged knife blades and later taken to the hospital for non-serious injuries.

    Chappelle was not injured in the attack and appeared to carry on with the show.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dave Chappelle #Netflix
    first published: May 4, 2022 02:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.