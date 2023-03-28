Venice searches for ‘idiot’ who jumped off 3-storey building for social media ‘likes’

A man jumped into a Venice canal, apparently for a social media video (Image: @LuigiBrugnaro/Twitter)

Authorities in Venice are searching for a man who jumped off a three-storey building and into a canal for social media ‘likes’. Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro shared a video of the dive on Twitter, referring to the man as a tourist and an “idiot” who deserved a certificate for stupidity.

Footage shows the man jumping nearly 30 feet into one of Venice’s famous canals wearing only his underpants. He was soon filmed emerging from the water, apparently unharmed, and being handed a towel by a waiting friend.

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro said he would give the man a “certificate of stupidity and a lot of kicks” for the act as he shared footage of the dive which has gone viral on social media.



A questo “soggetto” bisognerebbe dargli un certificato di STUPIDITÀ e un bel sacco di pedate … stiamo cercando di identificarlo, per denunciarlo, Lui e il suo compare sotto che faceva il video cretino per i social .. pic.twitter.com/lrzaIzy516

“We are trying to identify him, to report him, him and his buddy below who made the stupid video for social media,” Brugnaro said, according to a translation by CNN.

He also told CNN that police had launched an investigation to determine how the man was able to enter a private residential property and get to the rooftop.

“He risked his life in that jump, but he is also a delinquent. They don’t understand the danger they create in this city. What if a boat would have been passing below?” Brugnaro asked.

He further expressed his dislike for stunts performed to garner social media clout. “They do these stupid things on social for the likes,” he said. “We will use the law to prosecute him.”