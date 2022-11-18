Van Gogh 360° show set for Mumbai debut. Dates, ticket details inside

The exhibit is designed to take less than one hour for the full experience. (Image credit: vangogh360.com)

Van Gogh 360°, an immersive experience featuring the work of one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of western art, is set to make its Mumbai debut early next year at the World Trade Centre.

The exhibition brings over 300 of his most popular works together in a dynamic show that has already been showcased in different parts of the world.

The tentative dates for the show are January 20 to February 3, 2023, and tickets are expected to go live here on November 19 at 2 pm.

Using augmented and virtual reality, Van Gogh 360° is expected to create a multimedia, immersive artistic event that will bring the eye-popping colours of Van Gogh’s most iconic works to life. This exhibition will also use projection technology to visualise Van Gogh’s art in a three-dimensional format.

Describing the experience, Van Gogh 360° stated in its website: "The Immersive Art Series is not an exhibition in its classic sense, it is an authentic piece of multimedia art, which combines the exhibition of the paintings with the physical space in which they are projected."

"More than 12,000 images (huge, crystalline and inspiring) transform each surface. However, we do not have any physical work by any of the artists featured, they are projected on giant screens. Imagine, 360-degree panorama on larger-than-life screens, a complementing musical bed, and a mix of different fields of art that only an immersive multimedia format can offer."

