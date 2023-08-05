US woman breaks Guinness World Record for the world’s loudest burp

Kimberly Winter’s record-breaking burp was 107.3 decibels loud (Image credit: Guinness World Records/YouTube)

A US woman has broken the world record for the world’s loudest burp by a female. Kimberly Winter’s record-breaking burp was 107.3 decibels loud – louder than some motorcycles at full throttle, according to Guinness World Records.

Winter broke the previous world record for the loudest burp, held by Elisa Cagnoni of Italy who belched at 107 decibels in 2009. It took 14 years for someone to surpass Cagnoni’s record.

To achieve this feat, Winter visited the studios of iHeartRadio station in order to eliminate reflected sound. She burped live on air during the ‘Elliot in the Morning’ show while standing 8 feet and 2 inches away from the microphone, which the required distance.



According to Guinness World Records , the Maryland resident prepared by eating a full breakfast and drinking coffee and beer. She took weeks to decide her pre-burp meal, experimenting with several combinations to see which one would allow her to burp the loudest.

About her process, Winter said she tries to take a deep breath and “manipulate that into something monstrous and magical.” She also enjoys surprising strangers with her monster burps - “That is just magic to me,” she says. “I love to see their face.”

Winter has possessed an innate skill for really loud burping ever since she was a child. In fact, her parents would beg her to burp more quietly when she was younger, and she was once thrown out of a bar for belching too loudly. But Winter’s talent has also brought her social media fame – she has thousands of followers on TikTok and YouTube who encouraged her to attempt a Guinness World Record, which she did successfully.