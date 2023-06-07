US government has retrieved ‘intact’ alien vehicles: ex-UFO panel member

A former intelligence official claims US government has recovered alien spacecraft (Representational image)

A former intelligence official-turned-whistleblower has said the US government possesses “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles. David Grusch, an Air Force veteran, claims that the government has recovered extraterrestrial craft that are been kept secret from the public.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch, 36, told NewsNation in an interview.

Grusch is a former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, where he served as senior technical adviser for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) analysis, according to The Debrief. In this role, he had Top Secret/Secret Compartmented Information clearance.

However, during his time on the UAP task force, Grusch says he was denied access to a materials recovery programme through which authorities had recovered fragments of vehicles that were not of human origin. He said the fragments were intact and partially-intact.

“I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse,” Mr Grusch told NewsNation “People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a programme.”

“The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles,” he told The Debrief.

Grusch’s claims were backed by Karl Nell, a retired Army colonel who was also a member of the UAP task force. Nell told The Debrief that the US is competing with other countries to identify UFO crash sites and retrieve materials “for exploitation/reverse engineering.”

The materials recovery programme did not share its findings with the public or US Congress “to purposely and intentionally thwart legitimate congressional oversight of the UAP program,” the report states.