MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    UP polls phase I: 15 illiterate candidates, 125 educated till Class 8

    The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) also noted that there are more than 70 candidates in the fray who are aged above 60 years.

    PTI
    February 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Among the candidates in fray for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 125 are educated up till Class 8, while 15 have declared themselves to be illiterate, according to polls reform advocacy group ADR.

    The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) also noted that there are more than 70 candidates in the fray who are aged above 60 years. The ADR said it has analysed self-sworn affidavits of 615 candidates across political parties and independent nominees from the 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of UP where elections are scheduled on February 10.

    According to their data, 15 candidates are 'illiterate', 38 'literate', 10 have passed Class 5, 62 have passed Class 8, 65 have cleared Class 10, and 102 have cleared Class 12.

    There are 100 'graduate' candidates, 78 'graduate professionals', 108 'post graduate', 18 'doctorate', and seven 'diploma' holders, while 12 have not presented their education details, the ADR noted.

    It said 239 (39 percent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class 5 and 12, while 304 (49 percent) have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

    Close

    Related stories

    In terms of age, 214 (35 percent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, and 328 (53 percent) have declared it between 41 to 60 years. In terms of age, 214 (35 percent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, and 328 (53 percent) have declared it between 41 to 60 years.

    There are 73 (12 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years, it noted.

    The 58 assembly constituencies going to polls during the first phase are in the districts of Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli. The 58 assembly constituencies going to polls during the first phase are in the districts of Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli.

    Election results will be declared on March 10.
    PTI
    Tags: #UP polls #UP polls 2022
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 12:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.