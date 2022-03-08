Samajwadi leader is guarding EVMs with binoculars ahead of UP counting day | Watch

Yogesh Verma is very confident of party boss Akhilesh Yadav returning to power in the state. (Image tweeted by @AHindinews)

Armed with a pair of binoculars, a Samajwadi Party leader has taken up the task to ensure there is no mismanagement in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) strong room in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut ahead of the counting of votes on March 10.

Yogesh Verma, the SP candidate from Hastinapur assembly seat, is seen in videos shared by news agency ANI monitoring EVMs from his jeep with binoculars.



#WATCH | Samajwadi Party candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district, Yogesh Verma keeps an eye on EVM strong room with binoculars to prevent mishandling pic.twitter.com/0eB8FO4vQO

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2022

Verma says party chief Akhilesh Yadav has ordered a close watch on EVMs and the ones keeping a watch will work in three 8-hour shifts.

"SP chief has ordered to keep an eye on EVM strong room and other movements around it. We will work in three shifts of 8 hours. We don't believe in exit polls, Akhilesh Yadav will become CM. We'll form government with a majority," Yogesh Verma told ANI.

He added that a close watch will be kept from roofs on the surrounding areas with binoculars tracking any activity in the EVM strong rooms.

In a 44-second clip, Verma is seen standing on the trunk of his jeep with binoculars. A security official and a few other bystanders are also seen in the video. The video has over 80,000 views already.

EVM tampering has been a key accusation in the recent times with parties claiming EVMs are not accurate and can be manipulated.

The marathon Uttar Pradesh assembly election to 403 seats concluded on March 7 and the results will be declared on March 10.

The crucial elections saw a four cornered contest between sitting chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati and Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as they ripped into each other while the polls progressed.

While exit polls have predicted a landslide BJP win, Yogesh Verma is very confident of party boss Yadav returning to power in the state.