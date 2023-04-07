Rishi Sunak’s comment on post for his mother-in-law Sudha Murty

UK First Lady Akshata Murty is a proud daughter today, and she has every reason to be. Murty was in attendance when her mother, Sudha Murty, was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier this week. In an Instagram post, she spoke about her mother’s extraordinary journey, her philanthropic initiatives and the values she has instilled in her children.

“Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan award from the President of India in recognition of her contributions in social work,” wrote Akshata Murty.

Murty said her mother had an extraordinary journey from STEM to storytelling, but it was Sudha Murty’s charitable and volunteering efforts that became her daughter’s greatest inspiration. She noted the many ways her mother has helped the less privileged – founding and running philanthropic organisations for 25 years, funding several initiatives to improve literacy, and ensuring timely aid to people in remote corners of India after natural disasters.



“Her example has put volunteering, learning and listening at the heart of how I hope to live in 10, Downing Street,” wrote Murty, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

She concluded her post by saying her mother does not look for recognition, but it is a matter of great happiness and pride for her family to see her efforts being recognised. “My mother doesn’t live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me - hard work, humility, selflessness - mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday,” wrote Akshata Murty.

Her husband Rishi Sunak commented on the post for his mother-in-law. "A proud day," he wrote.

Sudha Murty, 72, served as chairperson of the Infosys Foundation for more than two decades, during which she oversaw the Foundation’s wide-ranging philanthropic efforts. She received India’s highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, from President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of her philanthropic efforts.

She was accompanied by her husband, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, children Akshata and Rohan, and sister Sunanda Kulkarni.