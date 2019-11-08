App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitterati up in arms over this KBC question, here's why

The quiz show faced backlash on social media for "disrespecting" Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The channel, Sony TV, later issued an apology.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Twiter/@KBCsony
Image: Twiter/@KBCsony

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the popular TV show, found itself at the receiving end of sharp barbs from Twitter users after referring to Maratha ruler 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' as just 'Shivaji' in a question posed to one of the contestants.

The controversy erupted when a question was asked in the show about the contemporaries of Aurangzeb.

The options listed were:

Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Shivaji.

If omitting the title 'Chhatrapati' was not enough, to add insult to injury, the show had listed the names of all the other rulers with their respective titles, such as 'Maharana' Pratap, 'Maharana' Ranjit Singh, and 'Rana' Sanga. Moreover, the Mughal ruler in question,was referred to as the "emperor", making the lack of a title for Shivaji even more insulting.

Disgruntled, they took to the microblogging platform to vent their anger and shortly after, the '#Boycott_KBC_SonyTV' started trending.





The channel issued an apology on the KBC episode aired on November 7.

"There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during yesterday’s episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same," it ran a ticker.

They also tweeted:
 

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Amitabh Bacchan #boycott #Kaun Banega Crorepati' #Twitter Trending Hashtags

