Twitter is all praise for this Swiggy delivery executive's painting skill, check for yourself

Social media users are in awe of Swiggy delivery executive Vishal Samjiskar’s talent. Twitter has been abuzz with praises for the ace painter since a user named Nikhil George had shared images of Samjikar’s artwork on January 6.Good Samaritan George had shared the images to spread the word about the delivery executive’s hidden talent and ensure that he gets more work. However, when he shared those images on Twitter, willing to help people get in touch with Samjiskar, he didn’t expect it would get close to 12,000 likes and get retweeted by almost 6,000 users.
This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He's an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out! pic.twitter.com/3HCMaYSuRx
— nikhiilist (@nikhiilist) January 6, 2020
Ever since the Twitter post went viral, several noted personalities have enquired about Samjiskar and his work. Director and producer Pooja Bhatt have shown interest in getting in touch with the artist, while an IAS officer from Malda in West Bengal offered him a contract to paint the walls of an Anganwadi centre.
Yes please! how does one connect with him?
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 7, 2020
If he is willing to come to Malda, which we will pay for, we are looking for an artist to paint an Aaganwadi Centre here. Might not get paid as much but would be great exposure for his work.
— Naveen Kumar Chandra, IAS (@n_k_chandra) January 7, 2020
That’s not all. Even Samjskar’s employer Swiggy was delighted to discover the talent of their delivery partner, and tweeted:
Hey Nikhil, thank you for taking the time to bring this to our attention Talent should always be shared, appreciated and supported. It is great to know that such a talented artist is among us and we would want to do everything possible (cont) https://t.co/0Ch5otPksJ
— Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 7, 2020
The Swiggy delivery executive also has an Instagram account, where he posts pictures of his artwork. The link to the account was also shared by George on Twitter.
This is the link to his Instagram page!
Do like, follow and share the love:https://t.co/YS8BQ8Vq42
— nikhiilist (@nikhiilist) January 7, 2020
His Instagram bio reads: "Hello everybody, I am Vishal. I am a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion. Would love to earn my daily bread thru' my hobby and passion."The Mumbai-based artist has added his phone number to his bio in case someone interested in his art wants to get in touch with him.