you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter is all praise for this Swiggy delivery executive's painting skill, check for yourself

Director and producer Pooja Bhatt have shown interest in getting in touch with the artist, while an IAS officer from Malda in West Bengal offered him a contract to paint the walls of an Anganwadi centre.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Social media users are in awe of Swiggy delivery executive Vishal Samjiskar’s talent. Twitter has been abuzz with praises for the ace painter since a user named Nikhil George had shared images of Samjikar’s artwork on January 6.

Good Samaritan George had shared the images to spread the word about the delivery executive’s hidden talent and ensure that he gets more work. However, when he shared those images on Twitter, willing to help people get in touch with Samjiskar, he didn’t expect it would get close to 12,000 likes and get retweeted by almost 6,000 users.

Ever since the Twitter post went viral, several noted personalities have enquired about Samjiskar and his work. Director and producer Pooja Bhatt have shown interest in getting in touch with the artist, while an IAS officer from Malda in West Bengal offered him a contract to paint the walls of an Anganwadi centre.


That’s not all. Even Samjskar’s employer Swiggy was delighted to discover the talent of their delivery partner, and tweeted:

The Swiggy delivery executive also has an Instagram account, where he posts pictures of his artwork. The link to the account was also shared by George on Twitter.

His Instagram bio reads: “Hello everybody, I am Vishal. I am a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion. Would love to earn my daily bread thru’ my hobby and passion.”

The Mumbai-based artist has added his phone number to his bio in case someone interested in his art wants to get in touch with him.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #artist #India #Swiggy

