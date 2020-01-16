App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter in splits as Burger King offers part-time job to Prince Harry

A Spanish version of their job offer read: “Dear Duke, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown.”

Jagyaseni Biswas
File Pic: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji. (Image: Reuters)
File Pic: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji. (Image: Reuters)

Cashing in on Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s recent announcement that he wishes to become financially independent, fast-food chain Burger King offered him a 'part-time job', which has Twitter in splits.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband shook the world last week with their decision to step down as ‘senior members of the royal family’ and divide their time equally between America and Britain.

Giving it a humorous twist, Burger King put a series of tweets. One of them read: “If you’re looking for a job, we have a new crown for you.”

A Spanish version of their job offer read: “Dear Duke, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown.”

The most recent tweet sent out by the fast-food chain on January 14 addressed the prince directly. It read: “@harry, this royal family offers part-time positions.”



The latest one has gone viral on the microblogging platform and has received a thumbs up from the netizens for the humour quotient. Though some Twitter users found the messages in poor taste, criticising it for disrespecting the royals, most people were in splits.






 

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #British royal family #Burger King #Duchess of Sussex #prince harry

