Twitter in splits as Burger King offers part-time job to Prince Harry

File Pic: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji. (Image: Reuters)

Cashing in on Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s recent announcement that he wishes to become financially independent, fast-food chain Burger King offered him a 'part-time job', which has Twitter in splits.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband shook the world last week with their decision to step down as ‘senior members of the royal family’ and divide their time equally between America and Britain.

Giving it a humorous twist, Burger King put a series of tweets. One of them read: “If you’re looking for a job, we have a new crown for you.”

A Spanish version of their job offer read: “Dear Duke, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown.”



you always have a job in our kingdom https://t.co/D9h23URFXz

— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 8, 2020



Queridos Duques, si andan buscando trabajo, tenemos una nueva corona para ustedes.

Trabajá con nosotros, elegí el futuro como vos querés: https://t.co/C2pVka9Y4y pic.twitter.com/6HwR0vMRWd

— Burger King Arg (@BurgerKingArg) January 9, 2020



@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions

— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020





He'll come for the new crown every day.

— Galaxy Glitterz (@GalaxyGlitterz) January 13, 2020



I completely respect their decision! None of us knows what they have to deal with. Plus I believe that Harry is right to protect his family from the same horrible stuff that his mother had to go through! *have a heart*

— Lisa Newitt (@lisanewitt) January 13, 2020



He'll have to ask the Duchess' permission.

— JB (@CvilleHayMan) January 13, 2020



At least it wasn't Dairy Queen who called. https://t.co/f1CRrAucsy

— S. Francis Breen (@breenatnewera) January 14, 2020



You better not give him a bigger pay then me dad

— Burger Boy (@whoppersandshit) January 13, 2020



Maybe he’d rather be second-in-line for the King of Beers.

— Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) January 13, 2020

The most recent tweet sent out by the fast-food chain on January 14 addressed the prince directly. It read: “@harry, this royal family offers part-time positions.”The latest one has gone viral on the microblogging platform and has received a thumbs up from the netizens for the humour quotient. Though some Twitter users found the messages in poor taste, criticising it for disrespecting the royals, most people were in splits.