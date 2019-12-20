Twitter blasts Alia Bhatt for posting wrong Preamble to extend support to CAA protesters

A protester in Bengaluru during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city. (Image: News18)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has been rebuked in the past for her lack of awareness on topical issues, made yet another blooper on social media.

In a mark of solidarity with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that have been rocking the country, Alia Bhatt on December 17, posted a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India on Instagram.

While her emotions might have been upheld just fine, netizens were quick to point out that the actor shared an image of the wrong Preamble on her official social media handle.



@aliaa08 is sharing a wrong PREAMBLE

PREAMBLE has been amended once in 1976

Alia bhatt me dimag nahi hai pic.twitter.com/WPeV3kCyvK

— Oiishi Blue (@rashimakhija999) December 17, 2019



RT if you think KRK is smarter than joker @FarOutAkhtar https://t.co/eqPbid2Bhn

— Maithun (Anti-BTS) (@Being_Humor) December 18, 2019



Average woke liberal Indian is mirror image of Alia Bhatt. pic.twitter.com/mdhg3gtQpB

— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) December 17, 2019



Alia Bhatt’s support to the moment is like a proxy for an important lecture. You get the attendance in theory but practically you didn’t learn/contribute shit. pic.twitter.com/2Padsh8ylD

— Aashish (@TheAashishKale) December 17, 2019



Alia Bhatt googles "Preamble", and uses the first picture that she could find.

She doesn't even know that this is the original Preamble, which doesn't have the words "Secular" and "Socialist", the ideals that they claim to be protecting. pic.twitter.com/ag9tkshEuC — Akankasha Kesar (@kesar_akankasha) December 17, 2019

The one that Alia shared read: India is a “sovereign democratic republic” and talked about the “unity of the nation”. However, it was tweaked by our former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to “Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic, Republic” and mentioned the “unity and integrity of the nation”.