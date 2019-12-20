App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter blasts Alia Bhatt for posting wrong Preamble to extend support to CAA protesters

The one that Alia shared read: India is a “sovereign democratic republic”, but it was tweaked by our former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to “Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic, Republic”.

Jagyaseni Biswas
A protester in Bengaluru during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city. (Image: News18)
A protester in Bengaluru during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city. (Image: News18)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has been rebuked in the past for her lack of awareness on topical issues, made yet another blooper on social media.

In a mark of solidarity with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that have been rocking the country, Alia Bhatt on December 17, posted a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India on Instagram.

While her emotions might have been upheld just fine, netizens were quick to point out that the actor shared an image of the wrong Preamble on her official social media handle.

The old version of the Preamble to the Constitution of India shared by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt (Instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

The one that Alia shared read: India is a “sovereign democratic republic” and talked about the “unity of the nation”. However, it was tweaked by our former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to “Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic, Republic” and mentioned the “unity and integrity of the nation”.




 

 

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 10:19 am

tags #Alia Bhatt #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Preamble #twitter trolls

