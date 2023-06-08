World Oceans Day 2023 | 5 wonders of the ocean, and where to see them in India and abroad

Coral reefs off Kadmat Island, Lakshadweep. (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao)

June 8 is observed as World Oceans Day each year. As the world wakes up to the effects of climate change, it is important to understand the role oceans play. After all, oceans support a variety of marine life and produce 70 percent of the oxygen we breathe. They are also massive heat sinks in a warming globe. We list five ways in which you can celebrate the day with an ecological twist.

Go coral searching in Lakshadweep

The Lakshadweep archipelago has 36 islands. A stop at Kadmat Island will give you an opportunity to see some of the most beautiful coral reefs. While these are depleting rapidly, this is one place where you can still see many live coral reefs and the abundance of marine life they support. The best part is that you do not need to really scuba dive or snorkel for the same. If you are the non-adventurous sort, there are glass boat rides that (the floor of the boat is see-through) give you an uninterrupted view of the corals.

See Mumbai's varied marine life with Marine Life of Mumbai (MLOM)

Did you know that green mussels, sea anemone, telescope shell and Eudendrium hydro, among many other species of marine life, can be seen on Mumbai's shores? An initiative by the Coastal Conservation Foundation, Marine Life of Mumbai (MLOM) is doing its bit by ensuring the city's denizens become aware of the myriad species of marine life and work towards its conservation. This is being done through on-field activities and workshops, collecting, and analysing data on marine life and habitats, working on research projects to understand their behavioural patterns and raise awareness around conservation practices to save these fragile ecosystems.

Verril’s Cup Corals, one of the most abundant species of coral found in Mumbai. Colonies of these small corals cover the lower reaches of rocky shores across the city’s western seaboard. (Photo courtesy MLOM)

See turtle conservation in Sri Lanka

Kosgoda, a small town in Sri Lanka near Bentota, is home to a Sea Turtle Conservation Project and the area has almost 18 turtle hatcheries that ensure the turtle eggs are rescued, hatched, and eventually released to the ocean. These conservation sites work on five different endangered species of turtles - Green turtle, Hawksbill turtle, Loggerhead turtle, Olive Ridley turtle and Leatherback turtle. The fee you pay to see the work also goes to save the lives of 30 baby turtles. The concept is simple: eggs are collected by the fishermen and buried in sand for 48 days after which the babies hatch. These are then shifted to water tanks, there are usually three tanks where the one-day, two-day and three-day turtles are kept. After the third day, the turtles are released into the ocean.

Turtle hatcheries in Kosgoda, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao)

See whale sharks in Qatar

The warm and shallow sea waters off the northeast coast of Qatar, 145 km from Doha, see an amazing congregation of whale sharks between April and September - whale sharks are the world’s largest living fish. The majestic whale shark can grow up to 20 meters and has a dotted pattern that merges with the sea.

They are usually sighted in large numbers - 100-150 - and can be seen on special tours conducted for their sighting. These sharks feed on tuna eggs and mackerel.

Whale sharks are the world’s largest living fish. They can grow up to 20 meters and have a dotted pattern on their bodies. (Photo by Emma Li via Pexels)

Swim with butterflyfish in Koh Tao, Thailand

The butterflyfish is a reef fish that in an arresting yellow colour with broad black band with white in the front of its fins. This is a common sight in Koh Tao Island in Thailand, where you can see other species like angelfish, parrotfish, and rabbitfish, among others. Rooted in ecologically sensitive principles, the island is home to marine conservation activities as well. Seen in pairs, these make for excellent sightings when you swim, snorkel or scuba dive in the ocean here. It helps that the island has a healthy coral reef that fosters these unique marine life species.

Koh Tao, Thailand (Photo via Bindu Gopal Rao)