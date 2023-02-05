English
    US visa: Indians can now get appointments at American missions abroad

    Indians can book an appointment for US tourist or business visas at American embassies or consulates in some countries

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
    The waiting period for B1/B2 category visas had crossed 1,000-days in October (Representative image)

    To reduce the ever-growing backlog of visa applications in India, the US embassy is allowing Indians seeking business or tourist visas to apply at some of its embassies or consulates abroad.

    Its embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, for instance, is among the missions where Indias can get an appointment for B1 (business) or B2 (travel) visa.


    "Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months. (sic)," it tweeted.