Krishna Janmashtami 2023 | Udupi: things to do on an offbeat trail

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Udipi, Karnataka, in 2022. (Photo by Krishna Kumar Karthik (Dharwad) via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Come September 6, it will be time again to celebrate the birth of one of the most popular Hindu deities, Lord Krishna. And Udupi in Karnataka, which is often referred to as the Mathura of the south, is arguably one of the best places in India to witness the festivities associated with Krishna Janmashtami. From rituals like Arghya Pradhana (offering of milk and holy water to the deity) to Sri Krishna Leelothasava (where the Lord is taken out in a grand procession), Mosaru Kudike (similar to Dahi Handi) and innumerable folk, cultural and musical performances, Udupi gears up to receive large crowds who throng the town from all over the country. The epicentre of all the celebrations is the renowned 13th century Krishna Mutt established by Vaishnavite saint, Sri Madhvacharya. But beyond the Krishna temple, Udupi is an eclectic town that offers a kaleidoscope of sights spanning nature, history, culture and more.

Temple hopping: Located within the Krishna Mutt complex itself are the highly revered Sri Chandramouleeshwara and Sri Anantheshwara temples. It is in fact considered normal practice to pay obeisance at these two temples before heading over to the Krishna mutt. The Chandramouleeshwara Temple is believed to date back to the 8th century and is replete with ancient sculpted walls and pillars. The Anantheshwara Temple is also dedicated to Lord Shva and the deity here is referred to as the 'Mahadeva’ of Udupi.

Additionally, about 40 km from Udupi, is Varanga which is known for its Jain temples, with the prominent ones being Kere Basadi, Parshwanatha Basadi and the Neminath Basadi. Kere Basadi is also known as Chaturmukha Basadi, given its compelling four-faced symmetrical structure; it is accessible only by boat.

Coin Museum: This museum is located close to the Krishna mutt and is a numismatists’ delight. It is interesting to note that Udupi is also the birthplace of leading Indian banks like Syndicate Bank and Corporation Bank. Housed in the former residence of Haji Abdullah who was the founder president of Corporation Bank, the museum has a rich collection of thousands of coins and displays a treasure house of information related to the history of the Indian banking system, RBI, the first mints of the country, etc.

Beach trail: To say that Udupi is surrounded by beaches is not an overstatement. One of the most popular options is the Malpe beach, known for its white sands, water sports and the Malpe Sea walk. The Kodi beach also called the Kodi Bengre beach is a perfect spot to enjoy the sunset and soak in the tranquillity all around. It is here that the river Suvarna drains into the Arabian Sea and hence the beach is also called the Delta beach.

Mattu beach is also known to occasionally glow during the night, due to the bioluminescence from its marine microorganisms. (Photo by Rashmi Gopal Rao)

Apart from this, the Kaup beach with its century-old lighthouse and Maravanthe beach are easily accessible from Udupi. If you are looking for some solitude, head to Mattu beach which is slightly away from the regular tourist circuit. The beach is also known to occasionally glow during the night due to the bioluminescence from its marine microorganisms.

Gastronomical trail: No trip to Udupi is complete without savouring the local fare, which is known for being healthy and wholesome. Tracing its origins to the Krishna mutt, “Udupi hotels” all over are synonymous with delectable food.

While in town, you can savour the traditional south Canara fare consisting of sambhar, rasam, palya, etc., at the landmark Woodland hotel. Flavourful sambhar made from Mangalore cucumber, Mattu Gulla, pumpkin and a variety of local gourds cooked with lentils and an aromatic mixture of freshly ground spices blended with coconut is a speciality. Gulla is a GI-accorded thin-skinned, light green variety of brinjal grown in the nearby village of Mattu. Incidentally, the first harvest of every season is offered to Lord Krishna.

Kotte Kadubu (Photo by Rashmi Gopal Rao)

Apart from the masala dosa which is believed to have been invented in Udupi, the moode kadubu which is essentially idli steamed in aromatic pine screw leaves and the Mangalore-Udupi buns, which are a slightly sweet, deep-fried bread (akin to puri) made with refined flour mixed with overripe mashed bananas, are hyper-local delicacies.

The use of overripe bananas makes deep-fried Mangalore-Udipi Buns slightly sweet. (Photo by Rashmi Gopal Rao)

Make time to sample the spongy ‘golli bhajjis’ at the legendary Mitra Samaj right opposite to the temple. These are essentially deep-fried fritters made with refined flour seasoned with a smattering of green chillies, fresh coriander, ginger and bits of fresh coconut.

The ingenious Gudbud ice cream, which is a mish mash of multiple flavours served in a tall glass with a cherry and wafer on top, is unique to the region and is especially famous at the Mantap hotel in Saligrama, 20 km from Udupi.

If you are feeling adventurous, head over to Kundapura, about 40 km away, for some native sea food specialities and the iconic chicken ghee roast.

Mangrove kayaking: This is a recent initiative that has attracted visitors and locals alike. With a large mangrove forest cover, kayaking on the backwaters of the picturesque Seetha River in Saligrama is an experience quite unlike any other. The pleasantly slow ride through the thick yet serene mangroves at dusk while watching the water birds fly home and the sun go down is an ideal way to end your sojourn of the temple town.

Kayaking on the backwaters of the picturesque Seetha River in Saligrama. (Photo by Rashmi Gopal Rao)