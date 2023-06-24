9 best botanical gardens in India and abroad

The gardens in New Zealand's Hamilton Gardens feature natural landscapes evocative of those in China, England, Japan (above), America, Italy, and India. (Picture credit: Hamilton Gardens)

A botanical garden is an excellent place to learn about a country’s cultural and horticultural heritage. Luckily for us, various countries around the globe have meticulously designed botanical gardens. These visually captivating living museums have become global attractions, attracting visitors from every corner of the world. From a botanical garden with indigenous and rare plants to parks with whimsical flower structures, these 9 botanical gardens provide moments of tranquility to nature lovers:

Australian National Botanic Gardens

Located in the southeastern Australian city of Canberra, the Australian National Botanic Gardens is home to 75,000 plants of over 4,300 species, which is about a fifth of the country's known native plant species. Visitors can see the diversity of Australian native plants in one location here.

There are several ways to explore the picturesque Australian National Botanic Gardens, including taking a free guided walk, hiring electric mobility scooters, booking a seat on a bus tour, or browsing at your own pace.

For children, the botanic gardens offer a discovery trail that provides information on nature, science, art, culture, and history.

Singapore Botanic Gardens

The Singapore Botanic Gardens is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. It showcases the country’s commitment to preserving its natural beauty. Within the Singapore Botanic Gardens, the National Orchid Garden is a must-visit. It boasts a curated collection of over 1,000 species of orchids and 2,000 hybrids. The VIP orchids are worth seeing for their awe-inspiring beauty, historical significance, and cultural importance.

The Singapore Botanic Gardens is visited by tourists and locals alike. It is the ideal venue for working out, having a picnic, or immersing ourselves in nature. The gardens also host musical performances on its outdoor stage.

Hamilton Gardens, New Zealand

Situated on the banks of the serene Waikato River, Hamilton Gardens is one of the most distinctive botanical gardens in the world. It does not look like traditional botanic gardens. Instead, at Hamilton Gardens, visitors can discover ancient civilizations from all over the world.

The gardens in Hamilton Gardens feature natural landscapes evocative of those in China, England, Japan, America, Italy, and India. Each section of the gardens is unique, with a distinct design philosophy. The highlights of the Hamilton Gardens include the Indian Char Bagh Garden, the Japanese Garden, and the Ancient Egyptian Garden. Furthermore, the Cultivar Garden Collection houses beautiful roses, camellias, rhododendrons, and Victorian garden flowers.

New York Botanical Garden

Founded in 1891, the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx is one of the oldest and largest botanical gardens in the world. This scenic garden is home to over one million living plants across its indoor and outdoor spaces, which include a majestic Victorian-style greenhouse. The New York Botanical Garden’s Enid A. Haupt Conservatory is a greenhouse that comprises 11 interconnecting glass pavilions that house rare and near-extinct species.

From May to October every year, the Rockefeller Rose Garden blooms with over 650 types of aromatic roses. In addition to plants, small animals have claimed the garden as their natural habitat.

Guests can dine at New York Botanical Garden’s Hudson Garden Grill and the Pine Tree Café or picnic at the Clay Family Picnic Pavilions.

Botanical Garden Viewpoint, ​​Madeira, Portugal

The island of Madeira is renowned for its spectacular gardens that feature colourful flowers, trees, and shrubs of various species. As the island has mild temperatures, a subtropical climate, and fertile volcanic soil, numerous exotic plants that are typically seen in Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Africa, North America, Mexico, and the West Indies grow here.

A great spot to see these exotic plants is the Botanical Garden Viewpoint, which houses five hectares of landscaped gardens with 2,000 exotic plants from various continents, some of which are endangered in their lands of origin. Furthermore, every year in May, Madeira celebrates its exotic flowers with the Madeira Flower Festival.

Dubai Miracle Garden

This expansive park features a collection modelled on famous global landmarks and structures in the form of colourful flower exhibits.

At the Dubai Miracle Garden, guests can walk through heart-shaped pathways and check out castles, full-size cottages, and even cats made of flowers.

Moreover, the garden’s expert team has collaborated with Emirates to craft a ​​Guinness World Record-breaking rendition of an Airbus A380 superjumbo aircraft made of more than 500,000 fresh flowers and living plants. Visitors should also stop by the Butterfly Garden, which houses 15,000 butterflies in ten custom-built domes.

Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bengaluru

This verdant botanical garden is well-known for its diverse collection of rare and exotic species of plants from around the world.

The Lalbagh Botanical Garden houses a stunning glasshouse, which serves as the centrepiece of the garden. It also features a dedicated Bonsai Garden where guests can learn about the art of bonsai cultivation.

Additionally, the garden hosts popular flower shows that include intricate floral exhibits, themed pop-up displays, and musical performances.

Kyoto Botanical Gardens, Japan

Established in 1924, the Kyoto Botanical Gardens is located in the north of Kyoto.

The Kyoto Botanical Gardens house a bamboo garden, a sunken garden, a rose garden, and a European-style garden providing a range of settings to explore and appreciate different plant species.

It is particularly enchanting in spring and autumn. In springtime, the garden comes alive with more than 450 cherry blossom trees creating a dreamlike atmosphere.

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, South Africa

Situated on the eastern slopes of the Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch supports a diverse fynbos flora and natural forest, and only grows indigenous South African plants. The key attractions inside the botanical garden include the Botanical Society Conservatory, Peninsula Garden, the Water-wise Garden, the Fragrance Garden, Medicinal Garden, the Portea Garden, the Restio Garden, Useful Plant’s Garden and Van Riebeeck’s Hedge.

Visit the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden for its breathtaking setting and collection of indigenous plants.