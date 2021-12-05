Your New Year Trip: Bali, Indonesia

Kuta, a vibrant coastal town in Indonesia, is one of the most popular locations for New Year’s Eve celebrations.



Through entry points (airports) in Bali and the Riau Islands.



Can show a card or certificate of receipt of COVID-19 vaccine and a negative RT-PCR test result.



Short Visit Visa or other entry permits.



Proof of ownership of health insurance with a minimum coverage value of USD 100,000 which includes financing for handling COVID-19.



Proof of booking confirmation and payment (booking) for accommodation from the accommodation provider while staying in Indonesia.



You will be able to enter Indonesia under the following conditions:

For latest on travel guidelines, visit the Indonesia tourism ministry website.

Visa: Apply for Indonesian e-Visa at https://visa-online.imigrasi.go.id/

Register, enter data and upload documents. Wait for the email notification which contains the username and password. Select the type of visa you wish to apply for, enter data, upload required documents and make the payment. If the application is approved, a notification will be sent via email.

Processing time: Two working days

Visa fee: Single Entry Visitor Visa: $50; One-Year Multiple-Entry Visitor Visa: $110

Accommodation: Check on OTAs such as Traveloka, Tiket.com, and Agoda.

For highlighted quarantine hotels in Bali, visit https://www.indonesia.travel/gb/en/news/list-of-quarantine-hotels-in-bali

Mercure Kuta Bali (4 nights for a couple): Rs 19,999

Sri Ratih Cottages: (4 nights for a couple): Rs 18,224

Grand Hyatt Bali: (4 nights for a couple): Rs 25,952

Chapung Sebali: (4 nights for a couple): Rs 72,793

Amarterra Villas Bali Nusa Dua: (4 nights for a couple): Rs 53,154

If you want to avoid the huge crowds, but still want to head out on the town, head to Seminyak, which is a little more laid back than Kuta. Sip a cocktail on the beach as you watch the sun go down and listen to some live music. There are usually fireworks on Seminyak beach at midnight.



Nasi Goreng: Nasi Goreng (fried rice) is available almost everywhere - from five-star hotel restaurants to street stalls. This dish is sweet, savory and a little bit spicy, and is usual served with slices of cucumber and a fried egg.

Sate/Satay: Sate is basically slices of marinated meat grilled on bamboo skewers on an open charcoal fire. It is served with various typed of toppings - peanut sauce, sliced shallots, and diced tomatoes or spicy yellow sauce.

Soto: A bowl of soto contains bihun or rice vermicelli, slices of cabbage, a handful of bean sprouts and meats. It is poured with clear broth mixed with spices like turmeric, lemongrass, shallot, and garlic.

Gado-gado: Gado-gado means ‘a mixture’, derived from the way it is served with mixed steamed vegetables topped with peanut sauce.

Rendang: A spicy meat dish, it can be made with beef or lamb. Rendang is spicy yet creamy because it combines chili and coconut milk.



Yogyakarta and Central Java: Visit Borobudur Temple , one of the largest Buddhist monuments in the world. If you’re looking to capture a more natural view, then head to Pinus Sari pine forest in the southeast of Yogyakarta.

Jakarta: Spend time at various parks on Taman Impian Jaya Ancol , a legendary seaside destination known for its amusement parks. Also visit Taman Mini Indonesia Indah to check out 26 replicas of traditional houses of Indonesian ethnic groups. For an authentic cultural experience, visit the Betawi cultural village at Setu Babakan .

Bali: The famous Island of the Gods is known for being the party hub of Southeast Asia. It also has a thriving night scene, ranging from luxury pool clubs to excellent restaurants and a surfer’s paradise.

Labuan Bajo: Located on the western tip of Flores, Labuan Bajo, better known as The Port to Paradise, is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage property. Here, you will find the elusive, prehistoric Komodo dragons that are found only in Indonesia. You'll also be awed by the world-class diving the island offers.

Lombok: Catch some good sunlight at Kuta Mandalika Beach near the Lombok Sea. Or travel to the lovely island of Gili Trawangan in the northwest of Lombok if you’re looking for some thrilling activities. Climb the mighty Mount Rinjani in the north of Lombok for the best sunset lookout points.



Borobudur Temple

New attractions in Indonesia



Pemuteran Village, Bali: Located near West Bali National Park and Menjangan Island, Pemuteran Village was listed by Lonely Planet among its recommended “10 Best Destinations Asia” in 2018.

Penglipuran Village Bali: Penglipuran Village is a tourism village which was built using the traditional methods of bamboo architecture from Bali. In 2018, this village was recognised among the top three cleanest villages in the world.

Nglanggeran Tourist Village Yogyakarta: The main attraction here is the ancient volcano of Nglanggeran Api Purba . You can also explore Nglanggeran Pond and Kedung Kandang Waterfall .

Pentingsari Village Yogyakarta: Around 700 meters above sea level near Mount Merapi in Central Java, Pentingsari Tourist Village was recently awarded for their “people’s economy”.

Tamansari Village Banyuwangi: Located at the foot of Mount Ijen, one of the world’s most peculiar craters in Banyuwangi, East Java, it is the perfect stopping point for those who want to hike to Ijen to see the eternal blue fire at the crater. Tamansari Village is also famous for producing rubber, cloves, coffee beans, and chocolates.



Spare time for the 5 award-winning tourism villages in Indonesia

Yogyakarta

Dos and don'ts in Indonesia

Dos: Dress appropriately when visiting temples, mosques or royal palaces.

Take your shoes off when visiting someone's home or entering a holy place is a must.

Don’ts: Don't use your left hand. Everyone here eats, greets and handles money with their right hand.

Emergency numbers for tourists:

Police/General Emergencies: 110 or 112. Ambulance and Medical Emergencies: 118 or 119. Firefighter: 113. Search and Rescue (BASARNAS): 115. Natural Disaster Assistance: 129

Tourism Information: +62 21 3838899