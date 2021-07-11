Visa update: 10 more countries that are accepting visa applications from Indian passport holders now

As the world reopens in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, information is trickling in about which countries are open for non-essential travel, which ones are taking visa applications from Indians, and the respective countries' Covid-specific asks and flight schedules.

It obviously helps to know about available options (and requirements) before we make any plans. In that spirit, here's an updated list of the countries that are now taking visa applications from tourists, businesspeople, expats and employees from India:

1. Croatia

Visa categories open: Tourist and Business

Croatia is not a ‘Schengen Area’ country. However, Croatia permits entry to holders of Uniform visa (C) for two or multiple entries, valid for all Schengen Area Member States. It may be noted that Single Entry Schengen Visa is not valid for entry into Croatia.

While travelling to Dubrovnik from other parts of Croatia or vice versa by road, one needs to cross the Bosnia and Herzegovina border which requires either Multiple Entry Croatian Visa or Multiple Entry Schengen Visa

Holders of Indian diplomatic/official passport can enter, leave, transit through and stay in Croatia for up to 30 days without a visa.

Visa fee: USD 69

Website: https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/hrv/

Currency: 1 Croatian Kuna = INR 11.81

2. Switzerland

Visa categories open: Tourist and Business

The standard Schengen Visa, for trips lasting up to 90 days, is a short-stay visa. Apply for your visa no more than six months, and no fewer than 15 days, before your trip. Then you need to fill out your application, pay a fee of €80 for adults and €40 for minors. Visa fees are waived for children under six years of age. For details, visit: https://www.axa-schengen.com/en/schengen-visa/india

Visa fee: For adults is €80 (INR 6,400) excluding the VFS charges and service fee. For children aged 6-12 years, the visa cost is €40 (INR 3,400)

Website: https://www.swiss-visa.ch/ivis2/#/i210-select-country

Currency: 1 Swiss Franc = INR 80.87

3. UAE

Visa categories open: Tourist and Business

Visa fee: 14 Days Single entry Tourist Visa + Insurance (Covid): AED550

Processing time: Up to 2-4 days; Stay period: 14 days; Validity: 58 days (check https://amer247.com/uae-tourist-visa/)

All Transit passengers stopping at the Dubai International Airport for a minimum of five hours are allowed to obtain a 96 Hours Dubai Visa to go on a city tour of Dubai.

Website: https://u.ae/en/information-and-services/visa-and-emirates-id

Currency: 1 UAE Dirham = INR 20.34

4. Saudi Arabia

Visa categories open: Business, Family visit, residents, employment

Visa fee: Tourist (SR 453), Business (SR 878)

Website: https://visa.visitsaudi.com/

Currency: 1 Saudi Riyal= INR 19.92

5. Bangladesh

Visa categories open: Employment, A3, E1, FE (Dependent visa)

Visa fee: No visa fee for Indian tourists

Website: https://www.visa.gov.bd/

Currency: 1 Bangladesh Taka = INR 0.88

6. Morocco

Visa categories open: Business

Visa fee: Single entry: INR 4,800

Website: https://www.consulat.ma/en/ordinary-visas

Currency: 1 Morocco Dirham = INR 8.35

7. Iceland

VFS centres have started accepting short-stay visa category applications across seven Indian cities. The service is offered strictly by appointment. Courier return of processed application and passport is mandatory.

Mumbai: Centre open every Monday from 8 am until 2 pm

Bengaluru: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 am to 1 pm

Kolkata: Every Monday

Website: For more details on operational days and timings, visit https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/isl

Currency: 1 Icelandic Krona = INR 0.60

8. Norway

VFS has resumed accepting visa applications for Norway

Mumbai: Every Wednesday from 8 am to 2 pm

Bengaluru: Every Monday from 9 am to 3 pm

Currency: 1 Norwegian Krone = INR 8.60

9. The Netherlands

You can now apply for The Netherlands’ visa across six cities in India for select visa categories.

For more details, visit: https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/nld

As of July 1, 2021, fully vaccinated travellers are allowed entry. Fully vaccinated persons may travel for any purpose.

Vaccine Declaration for Covid-19 to be presented with visa application.

Currency: 1 Euro = INR 88.37

10. Canada

Direct flights from India are suspended until July 21, 2021, but from July 5, 2021, Canada Visa Application Centres have started the passport submission service in a phased manner. Customers who have completed their 2-way courier process prior to lockdown will be contacted by VFS Global by email. As per directives of the High Commission of Canada, only biometric appointments are available for all visa categories from June 28 onwards.

Starting July 5, travellers must submit their vaccination status and supporting documents in English or French (or certified translation), into #ArriveCAN.

Fully vaccinated travellers allowed to enter Canada may be exempt from federal quarantine and day 8 testing starting July 5. Only vaccines approved by the Government of Canada will be accepted.