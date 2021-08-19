UAE bans IndiGo flights till August 24

UAE has banned IndiGo from operating flights for a week, sources told CNBC TV-18. The ban was imposed after many passengers did not undergo the mandatory RT-PCR test at the departure airport, sources added.

IndiGo has confirmed the development saying that due to operational issues, all IndiGo flights to UAE stand cancelled till August 24, 2021.

"We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations," IndiGo said.

According to the latest UAE government health requirements, each passenger must get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours prior to boarding the aircraft.

COVID-19 test is mandatory for travellers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai.