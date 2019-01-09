App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Officials from 42 nations to attend 'Destination East 2019'

West Bengal Tourism Secretary Atri Bhattacharya said that with emphasis on USA and Europe, around 65 percent of the 110 buyers to participate in the event, would be from there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Travel and tourism industry representatives from 42 countries will attend 'Destination East 2019', a buyer-seller meet to be held on January 14 and 15, West Bengal Tourism Secretary Atri Bhattacharya has said.

He said that with emphasis on USA and Europe, around 65 percent of the 110 buyers to participate in the event, would be from there.

An initiative to promote inbound tourism in West Bengal, the event is meant to help tour operators to expand their business by promoting new destinations to their customers, Bhattacharya told newspersons here January 8.

He said that this year, there would be discussions to create new circuits beyond the border, involving the bordering and nearby countries where the state has direct connectivity.

related news

"The new circuits can be with Bhutan and Nepal, which have direct air and road connectivity with the state," Bhattacharya said.

"Based on interactions, we will know the outlines of such an initiative," the tourism secretary said.

The ninth edition of Destination East would emphasise on positioning Kolkata as the cultural capital of the country and also to promote Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, where the event will be held, as a MICE destination, said Vijay Dewan of business chamber CII, which is partnering the state in organising the meet.

"With 1,700 rooms to be added to the city's star hotel capacity by 2022-23 at an investment of around Rs 2,500 crore, and large convention centres coming up, West Bengal can be an ideal destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences/Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism," Dewan said.

The tourism secretary said that amongst the top 10 states contributing to inbound tourism growth in India, West Bengal ranked sixth in 2017 with a contribution of 16 lakh foreign tourist arrivals (FTA), which is 5.9 percent of total FTAs to India ahead of states like Kerala and Goa.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #Business #India #Tourism #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.