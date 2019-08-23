Deccan Queen serves worm-infested omelette to passenger

Deccan Queen, considered one of the premier train services in the country, served a worm-infested omelette to one of its commuters.

On July 19, Sagar Kale – a resident of Pune – was returning home from Mumbai, where he travels to frequently for work.

While he did not initially register a complaint for personal reasons, he later decided to inform the Central Railway authorities about the incident, reported the Mumbai Mirror.

Kale said, when he was served the omelette at his seat, he found worms on the plate and in the pepper sprayed on the egg. The tomato sauce served was also unpalatable and it “seemed that it had been stored for a really long time”.

The IRCTC staff immediately said that they would arrange for a replacement. Buut, he decided to make a video showing the worm-infested omelette as proof, reported India TV.

GV Sonna, the Assistant Manager of IRCTC, told that they received the complaint on August 21. However, there was no evidence attached to the complaint, making it difficult for them to ascertain the authenticity of the allegation. He added that the complaint had already been forwarded to the IRCTC headquarters, who would be investigating the matter.

Railway Pravasi Manch President Harsha Shah has extended his support to Kale. He said: “Food served by the IRCTC is of inferior quality. The IRCTC supervisor should ensure the quality of the food served and general cleanliness. Such negligence can make people fall seriously ill and people serving food to passengers should take utmost care to make such things don’t happen again.”