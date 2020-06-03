App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Nisarga | Mumbai international airport shut till 7 pm in view of strong crosswinds

In view of the strong crosswinds being experienced due to Cyclone Nisarga, the authorities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport decided to suspend all arrivals and departures for four and a half hours

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport announced on June 3 that the airport will be shut for four and a half hours starting from 2.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

In view of the strong crosswinds being experienced due to Cyclone Nisarga, the authorities at the Mumbai international airport, in consultation with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has decided to suspend all arrivals and departures between 2.30 pm and 7 pm.

All the airlines, including IndiGo and Vistara, had already cancelled flights from Mumbai airport, which has been presently handling 25 arrivals and an equal number of departures. Most charter providers had also flown out their aircraft on June 2 itself.

Meanwhile, a runway excursion was experienced at the international airport when FedEx flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru had veered off the runway. It had occurred when the MD11 aircraft had landed on runway number 14 on June 3 and gone out of the runway by nine metres.

related news

The aircraft has now been towed away from the runway and the airport authorities have informed that there was no disruption in flight operations due to the incident. No damage to the aircraft has been reported.

To track Cyclone Nisarga, you can go to the official website of IMD for the live status.

> Look up the Our Services section on the IMD website
> Select Cyclone
> Track of cyclonic disturbance section


Other websites that are presently tracking the progress of Cyclone Nisarga are SkymetWeather and Windy. While Skymet is providing live updates on the cyclone, Windy has a map showing the real-time location of the storm. One can click on the 'play' button to see its trajectory.

Alternately, track Moneycontrol's Cyclone Nisarga live updates


 

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport #Cyclone Nisarga #Mumbai International Airport

