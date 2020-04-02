Coronavirus impact | India seeks visa extension for students, professionals in US

India has requested the United States to extend the visas of students and professionals residing in the country since travelling is not a feasible option during the coronavirus outbreak.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on March 31 to discuss the visa extension of Indians in the US. The two also discussed how both nations can coordinate to step up their efforts to fight the deadly pandemic that has infected nearly 10 lakh people across the globe, reported Business Line.

An official privy to the development said: “New Delhi wants the H-1B and student visas, that may have expired in March or are about to expire soon, to be extended so that Indians can stay in the US without any concerns till the COVID-19 crisis is over.”

The two statesmen also deliberated on ways that different nations can join hands to bolster the global healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply scenario to deal with the novel coronavirus more efficiently.

Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson, US Department of State, said that Pompeo has assured India of the US’ “unwavering commitment” to join in all efforts to help the Indo-Pacific region prosper and ensure peace and security across the world.

In the meanwhile, anti-immigration non-profit organization ‘US Tech Workers’ has sought the suspension of the H-1B visa programme given the precarious employment situation in the United States. It has urged US President Donald Trump to stall the H-1B programme as there is a possibility that unemployment in the US will rise by 30 percent, reported the Economic Times.

However, Nasscom has urged the US Citizenship and Immigration Services to consider a 90-day grace period for immigrant techies whose visas have expired.