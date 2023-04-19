Tim Cook reaches Delhi for Apple Saket opening. His first stop was…

Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District in Delhi (Image credit: @tim_cook/Twitter)

Apple CEO Tim Cook reached Delhi on April 19 for the upcoming launch of an Apple Store in the national capital. The store will open on April 20 in south Delhi’s Saket neighbourhood.

Tim Cook has had a packed schedule since landing in India earlier this week. He started his India visit by meeting Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, inaugurated India’s first Apple Store in Mumbai’s BKC, enjoyed vada pav with Madhuri Dixit and met some of the country’s top badminton stars. The CEO of Apple also paid a visit to an Akanksha Foundation school in Mumbai and interacted with several other artistes at the Apple Store before leaving for Delhi – where his first pit-stop was the Lodhi Art District.

Tim Cook shared pictures from the vibrant art district this afternoon. “Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully,” he tweeted. Cook added a special shout-out for Goan mural artist Dattaraj Naik, who met the Apple boss at the art district and showed him how he designs murals on his iPad.



The Lodhi Art District was born thanks to St+Art India Foundation, a non-profit organisation that invited street artists to showcase their murals in public spaces. The district today features artwork from over 50 India and international artists.

It is located a few kilometres away from Apple Saket, the company’s second official retail store in India that is all set to open tomorrow.

Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past, Apple said.