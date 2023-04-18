Tim Cook reacts to Apple BKC store launch in Mumbai

Apple CEO Tim Cook lauded "energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai" as opened India's first-ever Apple store at the Bandra-Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

Cook, who was present at the venue of the store launch to officially open the store, said that he and the rest of Apple were excited to open the first store in India.

"The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," Cook tweeted on Tuesday.



The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

Cook along with senior vice president Dierdre O'Brien, threw open the doors of store amid loud cheers and claps. Cook later met a few of the customers, one of whom had carried his Apple Macintosh computer , along with him.

A second Apple store in India will open in New Delhi on Thursday. Cook is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, during his visit in India.

In addition to meet several corporate dignitaries, Cook also had a taste of local flavour as he was seen having a Vada Pav with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit on Monday.

Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook opens doors of BKC store to welcome customers. Watch