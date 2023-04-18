Apple CEO Tim Cook opens doors of BKC store to welcome customers. Watch

Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the BKC store in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday inaugurated the first company-owned store in the country at Mumbai's BKC. He, along with senior vice president Dierdre O'Brien, threw open the doors of the store in a symbolic gesture amid loud cheers and claps.



Tim Cook was seen welcoming customers to the store, shaking hands, posing for pictures with them and even signing a "treasured" 1984 Macintosh and a 10-year-old unopened iPod.

Sajid, an Apple loyalist who carried a Macintosh to the launch of the BKC store in Mumbai, finally got to meet Tim Cook after the CEO opened the gates of the outlet to inaugurate it. Photos showed Cook patting Sajid on the back as store employees cheered before posing for pictures.

While waiting for the Apple BKC store to open, Sajid, a UX designer, told Moneycontrol that he was very happy with the launch of the store in India and there was no product equivalent to Apple which gave him as much joy while designing.

Interestingly, the first customers in queue to enter the store had been camping outside the outlet since 8pm on Monday. "We are first in line. All three of us met last evening, we actually came by 8 pm last evening. We have been camping outside the Apple store to be the first in line. We are happy we are there," one of the customers, Purav, told Moneycontrol on Tuesday.