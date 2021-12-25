This Christmas, Google's Sundar Pichai has a 'present' for us

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted about a "present" on Christmas Eve. (File photo)

Did you try searching for "Christmas" on Google today? Because if you did, you must have come across a present helping you track Santa Claus.



Merry Christmas! If you search for "Christmas" on Google you’ll find a to help you track Santa:) pic.twitter.com/H6P29890qY

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 24, 2021

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted about the "present" on Christmas Eve.

Twitter responded enthusiastically to the new game and many shared screenshots of places Santa was traced to.

Twitter user David, who goes by the handle @davidblay71, said, "My daughter has been tracking him all day. She is sooooo excited. Thank you!" Another user Chandra Prakash commented, "I tried it. Santa has really been travelling a long distance."

Also, when it comes to Santa, can Indians leave Banta far behind? Pichai was reminded of the comic duo by a tweet from Pradeep, who goes by the handle @Peadeep12369419. "Santa and you forget Banta. A couple generations grew up with that," he tweeted.

Read more: Watch: When Google's Sundar Pichai forgot to unmute himself on video call

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was born in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai and grew up in the city. Pichai received a B. Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur and holds an MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School. He has been heading Google since 2015.