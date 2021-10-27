MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Watch: When Google's Sundar Pichai forgot to unmute himself on video call

Sundar Pichai was chatting with Muppet character Kermit the Frog on Google Meet. He said he loves watching YouTube videos of cricket and football highlights, as well as cooking and science videos.

Shylaja Varma
October 27, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai was on a video call with Kermit the Frog. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video by YouTube Originals)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was on a video call with Kermit the Frog. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video by YouTube Originals)


We may have all done it at least once, if not several times, in the past 1.5 years, since the coronavirus pandemic forced us to move in-person meetings to video calls. It was Google's Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai’s turn to accidentally leave his mic on mute while on a video call.

Pichai was chatting with Muppet character Kermit the Frog on Google Meet as part of YouTube’s “Dear Earth” series when the mini-blooper took place.

“Always remember to unmute,” Pichai tweeted today, thanking Kermit the Frog for joining him for the chat. He also shared the video of their conversation.

“Hi there, Sundar…” Kermit the Frog said, initiating the conversation. While the Google chief responded, he had left his mic on mute for a few seconds, promoting Kermit the Frog to say, “Sundar, I think you’re on mute. Wow, I can’t believe I’m talking to the CEO of Google and he is on mute.”

It was only 11 seconds into the chat that Pichai unmuted himself and apologised for the slip.

Close

Related stories

“Sorry Kermit the Frog, I was on mute and I’ve done it a few times this year like everyone else,” he said with a smile.

During the brief chief chat, Sundar Pichai and Kermit the Frog spoke about their favourite YouTube videos, what it means to be green, the Muppets’ performance during YouTube’s “Dear Earth” special.

Pichai said he and his children have been watching many YouTube videos and learning how to make pizza. He said he also loves watching videos on science, football and cricket highlights.

“I love cricket, yummy,” Kermit the Frog said.

“I think I’m talking about a different kind of cricket,” Pichai responded.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Google #google meet #Kermit the Frog #Sundar Pichai #YouTube
first published: Oct 27, 2021 02:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.