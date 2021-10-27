Watch: When Google's Sundar Pichai forgot to unmute himself on video call

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was on a video call with Kermit the Frog. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video by YouTube Originals)

We may have all done it at least once, if not several times, in the past 1.5 years, since the coronavirus pandemic forced us to move in-person meetings to video calls. It was Google's Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai’s turn to accidentally leave his mic on mute while on a video call.

Pichai was chatting with Muppet character Kermit the Frog on Google Meet as part of YouTube’s “Dear Earth” series when the mini-blooper took place.

“Always remember to unmute,” Pichai tweeted today, thanking Kermit the Frog for joining him for the chat. He also shared the video of their conversation.

“Hi there, Sundar…” Kermit the Frog said, initiating the conversation. While the Google chief responded, he had left his mic on mute for a few seconds, promoting Kermit the Frog to say, “Sundar, I think you’re on mute. Wow, I can’t believe I’m talking to the CEO of Google and he is on mute.”

It was only 11 seconds into the chat that Pichai unmuted himself and apologised for the slip.

“Sorry Kermit the Frog, I was on mute and I’ve done it a few times this year like everyone else,” he said with a smile.

During the brief chief chat, Sundar Pichai and Kermit the Frog spoke about their favourite YouTube videos, what it means to be green, the Muppets’ performance during YouTube’s “Dear Earth” special.

Pichai said he and his children have been watching many YouTube videos and learning how to make pizza. He said he also loves watching videos on science, football and cricket highlights.

“I love cricket, yummy,” Kermit the Frog said.

“I think I’m talking about a different kind of cricket,” Pichai responded.