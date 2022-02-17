English
    This Bihar MLA is India’s top trap shooter. Will represent country at World Cup

    Shreyasi Singh has been an active international shooter since 2008, and made a successful leap into politics by joining BJP in 2020 and winning the Jamui Assembly seat in Bihar in November 2021.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 17, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
    Shreyasi Singh (centre) won the National Championship held in Patiala in December 2021. (Image credit: @ShreyasiSingh20/Twitter)

    Shreyasi Singh (centre) won the National Championship held in Patiala in December 2021. (Image credit: @ShreyasiSingh20/Twitter)


    Bihar MLA Shreyasi Singh, who won the women’s trap gold medal in the National Shooting Championship in Patiala in December 2021, is set to play the next Women’s Trap Shooting World Cup.

    She revealed the development on Twitter recently. "They say there's a first time for everything, and this definitely will be the first time that an MLA from Bihar is also ranked India's No.1 Trap women shooter and will be representing India at the upcoming World Cup!" Singh tweeted.

    Singh has been an active international shooter since 2008, and made a successful leap into politics by joining BJP in 2020 and winning the Jamui Assembly seat in Bihar in November 2021.

    In December 2021, the 30-year-old shot down 34 targets to win the gold medal in the National Championship in Patiala.

    While Singh thanked her fans for the support, people in her constituency congratulated her for the achievement.



    Several others, however, questioned how Singh makes time for her constituency while being an athlete and preparing for the World Cup.



    Talking to The Tribune last December, Singh had said it was hard for her to find time for training as she has to devote a considerable amount of time to her constituency. “It has been hectic. I have to fly to Delhi to train as there is no shotgun range in Bihar,” Singh had said.

    She also had to miss almost the entire length of the Vidhan Sabha Session to train for the Nationals.
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 02:04 pm

