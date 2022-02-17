This Bihar MLA is India’s top trap shooter. Will represent country at World Cup

Shreyasi Singh (centre) won the National Championship held in Patiala in December 2021. (Image credit: @ShreyasiSingh20/Twitter)

Bihar MLA Shreyasi Singh, who won the women’s trap gold medal in the National Shooting Championship in Patiala in December 2021, is set to play the next Women’s Trap Shooting World Cup.



They say there's a first time for everything, and this definitely will be the first time that an MLA from Bihar is also ranked India's No.1 Trap women shooter and will be representing India at the upcoming World Cup !! Thank you everyone for your love and support pic.twitter.com/dNH0xq7wb3

— Shreyasi Singh (@ShreyasiSingh20) February 15, 2022

She revealed the development on Twitter recently. "They say there's a first time for everything, and this definitely will be the first time that an MLA from Bihar is also ranked India's No.1 Trap women shooter and will be representing India at the upcoming World Cup!" Singh tweeted.

Singh has been an active international shooter since 2008, and made a successful leap into politics by joining BJP in 2020 and winning the Jamui Assembly seat in Bihar in November 2021.

In December 2021, the 30-year-old shot down 34 targets to win the gold medal in the National Championship in Patiala.

While Singh thanked her fans for the support, people in her constituency congratulated her for the achievement.



That is why i always say never judge a book by it's cover everyone has a potential and anything is possible.

Great going #todaysbihar #proud#deadly_combination — Shreya Kumari (@Kumari_Shreya16) February 16, 2022





We the people of constituency of jamui feel proud and thanks to our MLA @ShreyasiSingh20 again giving a moment to cheer.

— Bhupendra Kumar Sharma (@bhupendrak_srma) February 15, 2022

Several others, however, questioned how Singh makes time for her constituency while being an athlete and preparing for the World Cup.



This actually sounds troublesome. For sure either sports or politics is not being taken seriously by honourable MLA. I don't think both can be given dedication together. — saurabh diwan (@SaurabhDiwan11) February 16, 2022





Honest question.. Does she find enough time for constituency while being occupied with such challenging sports/preparation etc?

— Shalin Desai (@shalindesai2006) February 16, 2022



What's the matter of prod here, it's her achievement may be being an MLA she would have nothing exclusive in her city. It's still same Jamui. Stop being happy with these news and ask them to work for people — Naveen chauhan (@naveen091kumar) February 16, 2022

Talking to The Tribune last December, Singh had said it was hard for her to find time for training as she has to devote a considerable amount of time to her constituency. “It has been hectic. I have to fly to Delhi to train as there is no shotgun range in Bihar,” Singh had said.

She also had to miss almost the entire length of the Vidhan Sabha Session to train for the Nationals.