This 19-year-old makes $10,000 a month from his video game side hustle

In his second month, Arash Lahijani earned $9,700. (Image credit: Arash Lahijani/LinkedIn)

New York resident Arash Lahijani makes $10,000 a month from writing backstories for video game characters.

And it is only his side hustle. Ever since the 19-year-old set himself up on Feverr -- a global online marketplace for freelance services -- on April 2021, he has made $62,400 by writing more than 400 character backstories for an online version of the video game Grand Theft Auto, CNBC Make It reported.

In just his second full month on the platform, he earned $9,700. “I never knew that writing could make me $10,000 in a month,” Lahijani, a student of statistics and quantitative modeling at New York’s Baruch College, told the publication.

Explaining how he came to know about the lucrative opportunity, Lahijani said that when he was in school, he learned he could make money by writing backstories for video game characters from a friend who had paid a Fiverr freelancer $70 to do it. Lahijani then did his own research and realised that there was a market and what's more, he could earn money on the side after school and during weekends.

Now, Lahijani writes for users who play Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay. He told CNBC Make It that his clients range from “50-year-old dads to 15-year-old kids."

On Fiverr, Lahijani (or Jimmycanwrite as he is known on the platform) offers three packages which cost between $45 and $195 each. The most expensive option includes a 10-page backstory that takes about a week to write and is the most popular, he told the publication.

“I never realised I could be so skillful doing this, and now I think I could use writing to help other people do other things,” Lahijani said.