The world’s most valuable teapot, worth $3M, was designed by an Indian-origin billionaire

The Egoist is recognised as the world's most valuable teapot, worth $3 million (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

A diamond and ruby-studded teapot was recognised as the world’s most valuable teapot by Guinness World Records in 2016. Named ‘The Egoist’, this shining piece of tableware was commissioned by the N Sethia Foundation, a UK charity founded by British-Indian billionaire Nirmal Sethia.

The teapot was designed by Nirmal Sethia himself and sponsored by his company, Newby Teas. According to Guinness World Records, the tea trader wanted to create a teapot as a tribute to the world's finest teas, and so The Egoist came about.

Crafted by Italian jeweller Fulvio Scavia, the pot has a base of 18k yellow gold and parts of gold-plated genuine silver. This body is studded with 1,658 brilliant diamonds and 386 authentic Thai and Burmese rubies which add a splash of crimson to its exterior. The showstopper at its centre is a 6.67 carat Thai ruby.

Despite the stunning gems that went into making the teapot, perhaps its most intriguing feature is the handle which has been crafted of molded mammoth ivory. “Ivory is a tricky medium to begin with, but dealing with materials from the Ice Age involves a lot more delicacy and care,” Guinness World Records explains on its website.

When it was valued in 2016, the teapot was estimated to be worth $3 million (Rs 24.8 crore approximately).

The pot has captured public attention once again after the official handle of Guinness World Records tweeted its photographs earlier this week.

“I designed the Egoist teapot to raise awareness globally of the historic and cultural importance of tea, a magical refreshment that has lasted over millennia and is a part of the fabric of civilisations from the Tang Dynasty to the modern era,” Nirmal Sethia was quoted as saying by The Jewellery Editor in 2016. He also explained the reason behind its unusual name – “This is a teapot just for one, that is why it is called the Egoist,” the tea trader said.