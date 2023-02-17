The Wall Street Journal trolled for suggesting people skip breakfast to save money

The price of breakfast staples has increased sharply over the last few months

A Wall Street Journal piece advising readers, in all seriousness, to skip breakfast in order to save money is getting brutally trolled on social media.

In its piece titled ‘To Save Money, Maybe You Should Skip Breakfast,’ the Wall Street Journal noted that rising food prices have put a dent in most people's monthly budgets.

The price of everyday food items like bread, cheese and eggs has increased anywhere from 10 to 30 percent in the last few months. Most notably, the price of eggs -- one of the most popular breakfast staples -- has increased as much as 49 to 70 percent from last year.

“Breakfast lovers might be better off just having a cup of coffee,” journalist Gabriel Rubin remarked in the WSJ article which is facing severe backlash online.

Many Twitter users criticised the journalist for asking people to cut down on meals instead of companies ensuring their employees are paid a living wage.

“Is it really too much to ask that working people be able to afford three meals a day?” one Twitter account said in response to the article.



"Is it really too much to ask that working people be able to afford three meals a day?" one Twitter account said in response to the article.



“If you skip breakfast, lunch and dinner you can save even more money,” read another sarcastic tweet.



"If you skip breakfast, lunch and dinner you can save even more money," read another sarcastic tweet.





“they first came for your coffee... then your avocados... now they want you to skip the entire breakfast...” another person said, referring to the infamous 2017 remark from a multimillionaire property magnate in Australia who said millennials could not afford to buy homes because they were spending too much on fancy avocado toasts.

Celebrity chef, author and talk show host Padma Lakshmi also waded into the debate.



Did lunch write this?? pic.twitter.com/5NLyI755a9



Reactions were similar on Reddit, where hundreds of people cited past examples of publications blaming millennials for decreasing sales in several industries. These industries include, but are not limited to, breakfast cereals, cable TV, beer and diamonds.