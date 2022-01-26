The toughest Wordle ever? Players say, 'Try to be gentle, still dealing with pandemic'

Wordle, an engrossing word-guessing game, is the internet's latest obsession.

Wordle is the internet’s latest obsession and a source of frustration at the same time. The addictive word game involves players having to guess the word of the day in six tries.

Guessing the “word of the day” on Monday proved challenging for many players, who took to social media to express their exasperation.



Dear Wordle, please remember we’re still dealing with a pandemic. Try to be gentle

Wordle 219 5/6 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 24, 2022

South African comedian Trevor Noah was among the Wordle players who were left scratching their heads. “Dear Wordle , please remember we’re still dealing with a pandemic,” he tweeted. “Try to be gentle.”

American Singer Mark Hoppus described Wordle 219 as “psychological warfare”.



I was getting seriously worried. It never took this long

Wordle 219 5/6 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) January 23, 2022

Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted: “I was getting seriously worried. It never took this long.”

Those who managed to solve the puzzle rejoiced on social media. “My joy in life is seeing Wordle 219 X trend on Twitter after managing to get the word right,” a Twitter user named Chloe said.

The word that Wordle players struggled with was “knoll”, which means a small round hill.

Wordle, created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in the United States, was launched 2021. The engineer had originally made Wordle for his partner Palak Shah, who loves word games.

The addictive word-guessing game appears simple but has often proved tough for players.

Players are given six chances to guess the word of the day. After each guess, the colour of the tiles on the puzzle will change to show how close a player’s guess was to the word.

A green tile indicates the letter is correct and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the answer but not in the right spot, and a grey tile shows that the letter is incorrect.