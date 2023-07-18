The 100-year-old woman who still goes to work every week

Jayne Burns (R), drives herself to work four days a week

There is no secret to living a longer and happier life, says 100-year-old Jayne Burns, but “working has helped.” The Ohio woman still drives herself to her job most mornings, and says that working is one of her favourite ways to spend time.

Burns works as a part-time fabric cutter at Joann Fabric and Crafts store in Mason, Ohio – a 20-minute drive from her home. “I enjoy what I do, so I want to keep doing it,” she tells CNBC. “I’ll work for as long as I can or as long as they’ll have me.”

The centenarian has spent 26 years working at the crafts store. She took up the position in 1997, shortly after the death of her husband. At that time, Burns was around 75 years old and had worked as a bookkeeper for most of her life, having retired in her 60s.

Her daughter, who worked at Joann Fabric and Crafts, recommended that she take up the part-time position at the store to distract herself from the grief of losing a partner.

“I enjoy talking to everybody I work with, and meeting the customers who are very nice,” she says, “even if some of them are surprised to see me at the cutting table.”

Burns tried to retire several times in her 70s and 80s, but would eventually go back to the store each time because she missed having a routine, meeting customers and spending time with her colleagues. In fact, she has struck up close friendships with several of her co-workers, and believes that all the “best jobs” have one thing in common: nice colleagues.

“It’s important to find people who are friendly and kind,” says Burns.

She also likes keeping busy, which she believes has distracted her not only from her grief but also from the various issues that come with ageing. ““Staying busy keeps you from focusing on your aches and pains,” says Burns, who will turn 101 this month. “It makes it easier to keep going.”