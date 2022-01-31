MARKET NEWS

    Tata's Air India begins 'Wings of Change' campaign, flyers flood Twitter with outstanding complaints

    By Monday afternoon, Air India's posts on Twitter were flooded with comments from irate customers demanding action on outstanding complaints. While Air India representatives did respond to a few of the comments, it is unclear whether the problems were resolved.

    Ankita Sengupta
    January 31, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST
    The Centre handed over Air India to the Tata Group on January 27.


    Three days after the Tata group officially took over Air India, the former national carrier began its new social media campaign 'Wings of Change'.

    Modelled to evoke nostalgia, the brand stated: "The campaign titled ‘Wings of Change’ by the brand read, “We heard what you’ve been saying, and look forward to giving you what you’ve asked for. Today we’re making a commitment to our future. We have been the wings of a nation. Now, we will also be the wings for its future.”

    Special jacket ads were also splashed across leading newspapers and the day began with many market leaders, including Amul, welcoming the return of the brand Air India and its mascot “Maharaja”.

    But, by Monday afternoon, Air India's posts on Twitter were flooded with comments from irate customers demanding action on outstanding complaints. While Air India representatives did respond to a few of the comments, it is unclear whether the problems were resolved.

    The Centre handed over Air India to the Tata Group on January 27. The conglomerate had made a successful bid of Rs 18,000 crore to buy Air India in October 2021. As per a statement issued on Thursday, Tata group now owns Air India, Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd.

    Read more: Storyboard18 | Air India back home with the Tatas: Now what? 

    Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our group, and look forward to working together."
