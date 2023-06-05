Comic Tanmay Bhat's YouTube channel with 4.4 million subscribers hacked, renamed to...

Tanmay Bhat has tweeted to Google and YouTube for help.

Popular comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat is the latest victim of a cyberattack on Thursday, just hours after veteran journalist Barkha Dutt's digital news platform, The Mojo Story, suffered a similar breach. Bhat took to Twitter to report the incident, seeking urgent assistance from YouTube and Google.

In a tweet directed at YouTube and Google, the AIB co-founder expressed his distress, stating, "hi guys - my YouTube/gmail account has been hacked. 2FA bypassed. Need help urgently. Pls DM!" The comedian's YouTube channel, which boasts over 4.4 million subscribers, is known for its humorous skits, podcasts and satirical content.



@YouTube @Google @YouTubeIndia hi guys - my YouTube / gmail account has been hacked. 2FA by passed. Need help urgently. Pls DM! — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) June 4, 2023

Responding to this, a YouTube spokesperson told Moneycontrol:“We take account security very seriously and after being alerted by Tanmay Bhat of the account being compromised due to unauthorized activity, our teams are investigating the case. We are working closely with Tanmay Bhat to secure and restore the account expeditiously.”

The incident follows closely after the hacking of Barkha Dutt's YouTube account, which resulted in the deletion of all content on The Mojo Story platform. Dutt revealed that her company had repeatedly appealed to YouTube to freeze the platform in order to prevent further alterations by the hackers. Despite assurances from YouTube's Indian-origin CEO, Neal Mohan, that action would be taken, Dutt awoke to find all the content on her channel wiped out.

The hackers, who renamed The Mojo Story's YouTube account as "@teslanewstar05," replaced the deleted videos with one featuring billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

In Bhat's case too, the channel has been renamed to "Tesla Corp".

It is yet to be determined if there is any connection between the two incidents or if they are isolated instances of cyberattacks.

On The Mojo Story’s breach, a YouTube spokesperson told Moneycontrol, "We take account security very seriously. After being alerted by The Mojo Story of their account being compromised due to unauthorized activity, our teams investigated the case and we worked closely with The Mojo Story to secure and restore the account."