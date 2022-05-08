English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Tanishq launches 'gold coin ATMs', sells coins worth over Rs 25 lakh

    Tanishq's Gold Coin ATM works like any other dispensing machine. Once customers select the desired grams of gold, the machine displays the amount to be paid. Once the payment is cleared, it pumps out the packaged gold coins.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    On Akshaya Tritiya, Tanishq had launched machines that dispense one and two-gram gold coins in 21 of its flagship stores across the country. (Representative image)

    On Akshaya Tritiya, Tanishq had launched machines that dispense one and two-gram gold coins in 21 of its flagship stores across the country. (Representative image)

    Now, buying gold coins can be as easy as withdrawing money from an ATM. Tanishq, Tata Group's jewellery subsidiary has recently launched gold-dispensing machines in its stores.

    Earlier this week, on Akshaya Tritiya, the company launched machines that dispense one and two-gram gold coins in 21 of its flagship stores across the country. According to a report in Deccan Herald, Tanishq sold gold coins worth over Rs 25 lakh through these “Gold Coin ATMs”.

    Ajoy Chawla, Titan’s jewellery division chief executive officer, told Deccan Herald that the machines were brought in because a number of customers want to buy gold as a token to mark the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. "They get frustrated as they have to wait in long queues and to solve this issue, the idea was implemented," he told the newspaper.

    The Tanishq Gold Coin ATM works like any other dispensing machine. Once customers select the desired grams of gold, the machine displays the amount to be paid. Once the payment is cleared, it pumps out the packaged gold coins.

    "We were delighted to see customers happy. We believe this can be a very good breakthrough for us because, eventually, we would like to roll it out to, maybe, all our stores over a period of time,” Chawla told Deccan Herald.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read more: Domestic demand for gold to see spike in sales, touch pre-pandemic levels: Parag Shah of HK Jewels

    But if buying gold coins isn't your favourite way to invest in gold, Gold Exchange Traded Fund (Gold ETF) and Gold Savings Fund can allow buyers exposure to gold without having to physically hold it.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akshaya Tritiya #Gold #Gold coin ATM #gold coins #Tanishq #Tata Group
    first published: May 8, 2022 11:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.