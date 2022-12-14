Swiggy, Zomato, Paytm get gold ticks after Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue

Elon Musk has rolled out gold and grey ticks for Twitter along with Blue.

The gold tick for Twitter has been rolled out and several companies, who had a blue tick earlier, now have the latest golden one.

This comes after Twitter owner Elon Musk’s announcement last month that the gold check will be applicable to companies while a grey tick will be introduced for governments. A blue tick will be reserved for individuals.



Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

“Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary,” Musk, 51, had tweeted.

Food delivery giant Swiggy now has a gold tick. So does Zomato and Zomato care. While Zomato’s handles from other countries like Portugal and Chile still have the blue tick, India’s handles do not. Google India, Audi India and Xiaomi India, Paytm also have been granted a gold tick. Several prominent media companies too now have a gold tick. Twitter itself has a gold tick.

Twitter has relaunched the blue service since Monday and along with it came the gold and grey ticks. All official handles, previously having a blue tick, have now been replaced with a grey one.

After a surge of impostor accounts surfaced due to Twitter Blue, the service was suspended. Anyone who could pay $8 was earlier entitled to a blue tick giving rise to an unprecedented amount of people sending out fake tweets and impersonating other people leading to Musk scrapping the plan.

Now that Twitter Blue has been relaunched, the subscription service costs $8 per month for users accessing Twitter on the web and $11 per month for iOS users.