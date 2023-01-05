Swiggy customer flags misleading UPI claims on app. CEO’s response

Representative image.

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety fixed “misleading” claims about UPI performance on the food delivery app after a customer flagged the issue on Twitter.

Sahil Kini on Wednesday tweeted a screenshot of the payments page on the Swiggy app which urged users to sign up for LazyPay while citing UPI performance issues. “UPI payments are failing. Don’t worry, order now & pay later,” read the text on the app. It went on to inform customers they could sign up for LazyPay in under 30 seconds.



Sahil Kini, CEO of Setu, flagged the LazyPay promotional message as “highly misleading.” He said that LazyPay and Swiggy were urging customers to buy products on credit by making false claims about the performance of UPI.

In an update shared a few hours later, Kini said that Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety had pinged him after noticing his complaint and the issue had been promptly fixed.

“For the record, Sriharsha Majety pinged me about this within the hour and his team promptly had it fixed,” he tweeted. “It’s agility, product obsession, and care like this, that builds great companies. Everyone makes mistakes, it’s what you do with it that counts.”



LazyPay is the lending arm of PayU India which offers instant personal loans to consumers. It is among the several fintech apps that have cropped up in India over the last three years offering buy-now-pay-later convenience to customers.