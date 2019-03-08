App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 04:03 PM IST

Surat and Rajkot Police order ban on PUBG

The battle royale has been banned in Rajkot from March 9 to April 30. The Rajkot Police has issued a notice stating anyone can complain against someone who is playing the game and if found guilty, strict action would be taken against the offender under Section 188 of the Central Government Act.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
All is not well for PUBG as there are reports of the game being banned in some parts of Gujarat. The game has been under the scanner after many parents complained about the negative impact PUBG had on the minds of its players following which the Surat Police and Rajkot Police wrote to the central government to ban the game.

It is stated that the game has had a negative impact on the minds of players. Parents have also shown concern about their children playing the game for long hours, affecting both their physical and mental health.

Previously, the Gujarat government had banned the game in schools across the state.  The Surat administration has stated that due to the addictive nature of the game, students have been performing badly during examinations.

After several complaints from parents, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has already recommended a ban on the game across the country. Even a Gujarat minister wrote to the HRD ministry, asking it to take action against the game as the increasing addiction for the game is affecting them physically and mentally.

PUBG developers recently stated that the company is aware of the situation in many states across the country and promised that it would be taking feedback from experts and parents and create a healthy gaming environment.

The developers introduced a parental control feature called digital lock in China after the government announced certain controls on many online games and imposed new rules on gamers under an age group to reduce the screen time and addiction.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds #PUBG #PUBG ban #PUBG Mobile

