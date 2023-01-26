Supermodel, 58, trips and falls on Valentino runway at Paris Fashion Week

Kritsten McMenamy is a 58-year-old American supermodel.

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy tripped and fell on the Valentino runway at the Paris Fashion Week and proceeded to sit on the stage and take her heels off before walking off. She was visibly imbalanced during her walk back after the tumble, possibly due to a foot injury but then managed to finish her walk.

A video of the incident captured on camera from the show shows 58-year-old McMenamy take off the black heels, visibly annoyed, after she trips and still tries to walk. Many in the audience walk towards to stage and extended a hand to the supermodel but without any help took her heels off and stood up and walked towards the exit.

“Kristen McMenamy falling (again) at Valentino’s 2023 couture runway show… Memories from Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2022,” a Twitter used wrote sharing the video.

The supermodel wore a net embellished white off-shoulder cocktail dress and arm length long bright pink gloves and wore her platinum blonde hair down.

Twitter users also wondered if there was a problem with Valentino shoes referring to similar incidents in the past.

This video makes me never want to buy Valentino shoes

it's like every season valentino have an issue with their heels?

Some tweeted about another incident from last year when McMenamy tripped again, on a Jean Paul Gartier runway.

kristen mcmenamy reaching out to give jean paul gaultier a kiss at the fall 2022 show, then falling on the runway

Many defended the model and blamed the shoes.

Kristen McMenamy is a legend of her time, she's been modeling for decades, she's also 58 years. Kristen is a pro league. Valentino always have issues with their shoes

Valentino and their shoes problem, yet again. Kristen McMenamy has all the reasons to throw her shoes on the runway. How can they not learn from last season? It was awful for the models.

— Jac (@lenaisense) January 26, 2023

it's Kristen Mcmenamy! She sure as hell knows how to walk! It's definitely the heels!