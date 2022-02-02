Sunil Grover undergoes surgery for heart blockage after filming web series: report

On the big screen, Sunil Grover was last seen in 'Bharat' with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. (Image credit: Instagram/Dabboo Ratnani)

Actor Sunil Grover is said to have been diagnosed with heart blockages has on Wednesday undergone a surgery to correct it.

The actor, popular for his role as Gutthi on television show Comedy Nights with Kapil and as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show, was filming for his upcoming series before he left for his surgery, reported News18.

“He shot for a web series in Pune recently despite his health condition. He finished the shoot like an absolute professional and left for his treatment. He had blockages in his heart but he still shot a few scenes and completed his commitment," sources informed News18.

Read more: Kapil Sharma’s I’m Not Done Yet review: As funny as forwarded WhatsApp jokes

Grover was last seen in Snow Flower, a Zee5 web series, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni and Mukul Chadda. The actor was also seen in Tandav with Saif Ali Khan last year.

Related stories Reliance Jio launches mega 102GB pack for Rs 251; brings live show featuring Sunil Grover

The actor played a pivotal role in the series. The Amazon Prime Video political drama was in the middle of controversy after the show was accused of hurting religious sentiments, and the producers were even served legal notices.

On the big screen, Grover was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actor played Salman’s friend in the movie. The actor-comedian is also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming untitled film which is being directed by Atlee.

While he has appeared in a bunch of movies and shows, the actor is best known to play the role of Gutti on The Kapil Sharma Show. But, owing to a spat between the comedians, Grover opted to leave the show. While there were reports suggesting Salman Khan was acting as a peacemaker between the two, Grover has no plans on returning to the show. He has starred in a few comedy shows thereafter.