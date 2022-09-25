English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Life itself is ultimate': Sudha Murty reveals a lesson she learnt from her brother | Watch

    Sudha Murty says, "You should never think that you are ultimate in life. Nobody is ultimate in life, life itself is ultimate."

    Ankita Sengupta
    September 25, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    Sudha Murty said,

    Sudha Murty said, "If I am writing well, there are always people who are better than me."

    Sudha Murty recently revealed a life lesson that she had learned from her brother Shrinivas Kulkarni, an astrophysicist at California Institute of Technology in the US.

    The writer and entrepreneur was at a talk show when she was talking about how she was very proud of her brother for having written more than 50 papers on astronomy and planetary science. "I asked him, 'Is it not great'," Murty said revealing that her brother's answer was not one she had expected.

    "He said, 'Look, look at the universe. There are many Milky Ways, there are many Suns, and of the Suns, there are many planets. In one of the planets, there's Earth. In this Earth, there are many countries, in that country, there's a country known as India. In that country, there are many states. In that, Karnataka is one state. In Karnataka, there are many places and Hubli-- I belong to place known as Hubli--and Hubli is one town. In Hubli there are many houses and we are one of them. What's great about us? You tell me' (sic)," Sudha Murty said to laughter and applause from the audience.

    She then went on to add, "If I am very beautiful, please remember there is Aishwarya Rai. There are always people above you and below you. You are normal. Why think 'I'm the Superman'? There is no Superman or Superwoman."

    Close

    Related stories

    "If I am writing well, there are always people who are better than me. So you should never think that you are ultimate in life. Nobody is ultimate in life, life itself is ultimate."

     

     
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Narayana Murty #Sudha Murty
    first published: Sep 25, 2022 07:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.