'Life itself is ultimate': Sudha Murty reveals a lesson she learnt from her brother | Watch

Sudha Murty said, "If I am writing well, there are always people who are better than me."

Sudha Murty recently revealed a life lesson that she had learned from her brother Shrinivas Kulkarni, an astrophysicist at California Institute of Technology in the US.

The writer and entrepreneur was at a talk show when she was talking about how she was very proud of her brother for having written more than 50 papers on astronomy and planetary science. "I asked him, 'Is it not great'," Murty said revealing that her brother's answer was not one she had expected.

"He said, 'Look, look at the universe. There are many Milky Ways, there are many Suns, and of the Suns, there are many planets. In one of the planets, there's Earth. In this Earth, there are many countries, in that country, there's a country known as India. In that country, there are many states. In that, Karnataka is one state. In Karnataka, there are many places and Hubli-- I belong to place known as Hubli--and Hubli is one town. In Hubli there are many houses and we are one of them. What's great about us? You tell me' (sic)," Sudha Murty said to laughter and applause from the audience.

She then went on to add, "If I am very beautiful, please remember there is Aishwarya Rai. There are always people above you and below you. You are normal. Why think 'I'm the Superman'? There is no Superman or Superwoman."

"If I am writing well, there are always people who are better than me. So you should never think that you are ultimate in life. Nobody is ultimate in life, life itself is ultimate."