Sudha Murty on meeting Narayana Murthy for the first time: 'Thought he would look like a hero but...'

Sudha Murty recently recalled her first meeting with husband Narayana Murthy. She was introduced to him by a friend and before meeting him Sudha Murty expected the Infosys co-founder to look like a "handsome, dashing film hero", but was surprised.

The writer and philanthropist shared the incident on The Kapil Sharma Show. She was accompanied by actor Raveena Tandon and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga.

In a promo released by Sony, host Kapil Sharma is seen asking Sudha Murty about her first meeting with Narayana Murthy. She replied, "There was a friend of mine called Prasanna, who would bring me a book every day with Narayana Murthy’s name written on the first page along with names of various locations. 'Narayana Murthy Istanbul' 'Narayana Murthy Peshawar' I thought is this Narayana Murthy fellow an international bus conductor?"

"(When I was first about to meet him) I thought he would look like a film’s hero, dashing and handsome, but when he opened the door, I thought who is this person, this little kid?” she added to roars of laughter from the audience.

The couple has been married for 44 years now and even went on to share how their idea of "couple goals". In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy spoke about giving each other space and respecting each other's passions.

"We always cared for the family, children, grandchildren and took our work seriously," the author said. "I work much more than before and Murthy never objects to it because he respects my passion.... We respect, we give space to each other. We advise each other, but we do not interfere in each other," Sudha Murty said.

The Infosys co-founder seconded the view, saying they have never checked each other's mails. "She has never looked into any of my mail," Narayana Murthy said. "I have never looked into any of her mail. We have followed it right from 1978."

