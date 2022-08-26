English
    Student says he’ll stop tracking Elon Musk’s private jet on one condition – and it’s not money

    Jack Sweeney found internet fame for tracking Elon Musk’s private jet - but he says he is ready to stop doing that.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
    Elon Musk reportedly offered Jack Sweeney $5,000 to delete the Twitter account.

    An American college student who found internet fame for tracking Elon Musk’s private jet says he is ready to stop doing so on one condition. Surprisingly enough, it’s not money that Jack Sweeney wants.

    The 20-year-old had previously asked Musk, 51, to cough up $50,000 for him to stop tracking the billionaire’s flights. But Sweeney has now indicated he is ready to stop tracking Musk’s whereabouts –if the tech billionaire agrees to fly with him on his private jet.

    “If he let me fly with him on his jet, record it and talk about it — and maybe not even pay me the $50,000 [previously asked for] — I would take it down,” Sweeney said of the Twitter account dedicated to tracking Musk’s jet, according to the New York Post. “That is still up for discussion.”

    Sweeney’s offer comes after Musk drew the internet’s ire for apparently taking a nine-minute flight from San Jose to San Francisco aboard his private jet at a time when the devastating impact of

    The trip was tracked and reported by @ElonJet, the Twitter account that Sweeney runs.

    Sweeney, an IT major at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, uses information available publicly to track the movements of several celebrities, including Elon Musk. His other high-profile ‘targets’ include Tom Cruise, Bill Gates and some members of the Kardashian clan. He has over 30 bot accounts that track the movement of private planes owned by these celebrities.

    In February this year, Sweeney turned down Musk’s offer of $5,000 to stop tracking his plane and instead demanded $50,000 or an internship. Elon Musk had first reached out to Sweeney in November 2021 and asked him to stop tracking flight movements over privacy concerns.
