Spotify will now provide free in-flight music entertainment for Delta Airlines

Music streaming giant Spotify has announced a new partnership with one of the major airlines of the United States, Delta Air Lines. Spotify will bring its music streaming service to the company's in-flight seatback entertainment.

"Beginning today, we are taking off in a new partnership with Delta in which Spotify will take over the 'audio' section of Delta's in-flight seatback entertainment," the company said in a blogpost.

"This means passengers on Delta flights that are equipped with seatback entertainment globally can now enjoy their favourite audio content exclusively in-flight on Delta Studio," it added.

Spotify stated that currently there are more than 20 million flight-related user-generated playlists globally on their platform and this partnership will just make it easier for listeners to 'tap into their favourite audio content while flying".

This in-flight content is licensed directly by Delta and will be free for all passengers. It includes specially curated versions of Spotify's most popular playlists, in the form of mixtapes curated by Spotify's editorial experts, long with 42 select podcast series to choose from.

Passengers will now be able to discover new music and podcasts during their journeys by accessing the "audio" section of Delta's seatback in-flight entertainment system. The content will be updated regularly, the company said.

Earlier this week, Spotify also launched a new feature called 'Blend' which is a shared playlist that is curated along with a friend. The playlist will get updated regularly as the user's music preference changes. It also tells users how their music preferences fare compared to their friends.

The new feature will also show data stories that can be shared on social media platforms. Blend was first introduced in June but was under beta testing at the time.