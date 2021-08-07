Tokyo Olympics 2020 | 'History has been scripted at Tokyo', says PM Modi as Neeraj Chopra wins gold

Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Tokyo 2020 for Javelin throw.

23-year-old Neeraj Chopra scripted history on August 7, as the ace athlete won a historic gold medal in men's javelin throw at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. This is India's first Olympic gold in athletics, as well as India's first gold at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Chopra, who started off the final, stayed at the top spot right from the first throw of the event as World Number 1 Johannes Vetter crashed out in the first round.

Chopra's second throw of 87.58m was enough to get him the Gold medal.

With Neeraj's win, India finishes with 7 medals, making Tokyo Olympics their best campaign ever at the Summer Games. This is India's 9th Gold in the history of the Games.

Congratulatory messages for Chopra have flooded social media, with both the President and Prime Minister expressing their joy over this magnificent victory.



Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Chopra for bringing the first-ever track and field medal to India in his first Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying what the young athlete has achieved will be remembered forever.



History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS August 7, 2021



Abhinav Bindra, India's Olympic Gold Medalist in shooting welcomed Chopra to the club, congratulating the athlete on his victory.

"Let me first congratulate Neeraj Chopra for his outstanding performance. It's a historic win and a great achievement. And highest ever tally in Olympics", said Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur on Chopra's win.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij broke into dance revelling in Chopra's win, who is a native of Panipat.



#WATCH | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij breaks into dance as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a native of Panipat, wins the first #Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/bW2v0B9Gbj — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021



Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said, "Neeraj Chopra will be given Rs 6 crore & a class I category job as per our policy. We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants. He will be given a plot with 50% concession, like other players".



I am so happy that the country's dream has been fulfilled through the efforts of my son. After seeing the level of his training, we were sure of this medal: Father of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra pic.twitter.com/gI5uDvvxqb

The Olympic gold medallist's father is very proud that the country's dream has been full filed through the efforts of his son.

Outside his residence at Panipat people have gathered to celebrate Chopra's win. Joining the celebration are CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir who are enjoying this historic victory for the country.



Haryana: People celebrate outside the residence of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in Panipat as he wins the first #Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 with 87.58 meters throw pic.twitter.com/KHpJMIews3 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021





Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF personnel celebrate in Jammu after Neeraj Chopra bagged first #TokyoOlympics2020 gold medal for India in Javelin throw pic.twitter.com/cBmPEdQrY8

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra expressed his joy over this victory by calling Chopra 'Bahuballi'



Realised my unfinished dream today after 37 years. Thank you my son @Neeraj_chopra1 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/CeDBYK9kO9

Actor Varun Dhawan also tweeted a video celebrating Chopra and India's win.



GOLD it is. Neeraj chopra is a legend pic.twitter.com/IIEZYtLFlp — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 7, 2021





Neeraj Chopra has proven that when there is the will, there is a way. He has made the Armed Forces & the nation proud like many other Olympians who have created history in #Tokyo2020: CDS General Bipin Rawat pic.twitter.com/LPrc0G0goU

