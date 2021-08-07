MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | 'History has been scripted at Tokyo', says PM Modi as Neeraj Chopra wins gold

Congratulatory messages for Chopra have flooded social media, with both the President and Prime Minister expressing their joy over this magnificent victory.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Tokyo 2020 for Javelin throw.

Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Tokyo 2020 for Javelin throw.


23-year-old Neeraj Chopra scripted history on August 7, as the ace athlete won a historic gold medal in men's javelin throw at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. This is India's first Olympic gold in athletics, as well as India's first gold at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Chopra, who started off the final, stayed at the top spot right from the first throw of the event as World Number 1 Johannes Vetter crashed out in the first round.

Chopra's second throw of 87.58m was enough to get him the Gold medal.

With Neeraj's win, India finishes with 7 medals, making Tokyo Olympics their best campaign ever at the Summer Games. This is India's 9th Gold in the history of the Games.

Congratulatory messages for Chopra have flooded social media, with both the President and Prime Minister expressing their joy over this magnificent victory.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Chopra for bringing the first-ever track and field medal to India in his first Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying what the young athlete has achieved will be remembered forever.

Abhinav Bindra, India's Olympic Gold Medalist in shooting welcomed Chopra to the club, congratulating the athlete on his victory.

"Let me first congratulate Neeraj Chopra for his outstanding performance. It's a historic win and a great achievement. And highest ever tally in Olympics", said Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur on Chopra's win.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij broke into dance revelling in Chopra's win, who is a native of Panipat.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said, "Neeraj Chopra will be given Rs 6 crore & a class I category job as per our policy. We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants. He will be given a plot with 50% concession, like other players".

The Olympic gold medallist's father is very proud that the country's dream has been full filed through the efforts of his son.

Outside his residence at Panipat people have gathered to celebrate Chopra's win. Joining the celebration are CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir who are enjoying this historic victory for the country.



Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra expressed his joy over this victory by calling Chopra 'Bahuballi'



Actor Varun Dhawan also tweeted a video celebrating Chopra and India's win.



Tags: #Gold Medal at Tokyo 2020 #Neeraj Chopra #Tokyo 2020 #Tokyo Olympics
first published: Aug 7, 2021 06:34 pm

