Mankading: Deepti Sharma's dismissal of England's Charlotte Dean sparks debate

Charlotte Dean was left in tears after the dismissal. Her teammates bore a shocked expression. (Image credit: ICC)

Indian bowler Deepti Sharma's dismissal of England's Charlotte Dean has invited some polarising opinions.

At the India versus England third ODI on Saturday, Sharma dismissed Dean using a technique considered controversial -- Mankading. She run her opponent out while she was backing up.

England were hoping for Dean to help them win but Sharma brought her innings to an end, sealing India's series sweep.

India won by 16 runs as England were bowled out for 153.

Dean was left in tears after the dismissal. Her teammates bore a shocked expression.



England's players literally shocked what Deepti Sharma did in the field, she change the whole game in few moments. Brilliant run-out by Deepti Sharma.

After the match, a debate ensued about whether Dean' dismissal was fair.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed complete support for Sharma.

"Today whatever we have done I don't think it was any crime, it is part of the game and it is an ICC rule and I think we just need to back our player," Kaur was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. "I don't think (Sharma) has done something wrong and we just need to back her."

R Ashwin, who had controversially bowled out Jos Butler in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, supported Sharma.

"Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero Deepti Sharma?" he tweeted.



Cricket analyst Akash Chopra told Sharma: "You did the right thing. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And well done, Team India. The sweet taste of a clean sweep on English soil. Brilliant."



Well done, Deepti Sharma. You did the right thing. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Wisden India's Abhishek Mukherjee described Sharma as "absolutely brilliant".

"No better triumph for cricket tonight than that last run out," he added. "Really lifted my spirit."



No better triumph for cricket tonight than that last run out.

England cricketer Stuart Broad said he would personally not want to win a match by Mankading.

"I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting," he said. "So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently."

Others had stauncher views,

"There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable?" England's Sam Billing said. "Just not cricket…"



Popular England cricket fans group, England's Barmy Army, said Dean's dismissal was a "terrible way to end a terrific game".

England seamer Kate Cross said Mankading will continue to draw contrasting opinions.

"Deepti chose to dismiss Charlie Dean that way. I'm more disappointed for Charlie Dean that she couldn't get a fifty at Lord's today because she looked set to do that," she said, according to AFP.