you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2021 KKR vs DC Highlights: KKR beat DC by 3 wickets to solidify play-off position

DC are on a roll having dominated most of their opponents in IPL 2021, and look pretty confident of not just making the play-offs but also doing one better than last year when they lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit showdown.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST

KKR vs DC IPL 2021 Highlights: It was a much needed win for KKR as they beat Delhi Capital by 3 wickets to solidify their place in the play-off spot. It was a much needed win for KKR who were handed a dreadful last ball defeat by CSK in their previous match.

KKR vs DC Dream 11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: R Pant

Batsmen: S Dhawan, S Iyer, V Iyer (C), R Tripathi

All-Rounders: A Russell (VC), A Patel

Close

Bowlers: K Rabada, P Krishna, A Nortje, V Chakravarthy

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DC #IPL 2021 #KKR #KKR vs DC
first published: Sep 28, 2021 03:05 pm

