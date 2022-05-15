English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Indian Men's Badminton wins Thomas Cup, internet erupts in celebration

    The Indian Men's Badminton team created history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
    The Indian Men's Badminton team created history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years.

    The Indian Men's Badminton team created history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years.


    The Indian Men's Badminton team on Sunday created history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years and social media is flooded with congratulatory and celebratory messages.

    The Sports Ministry has announced an award of Rs 1 crore to each of the players.

    The team made it 3-0 against Indonesia in the final to assure us of this iconic win.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team. "The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup!" he tweeted.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on their first ever win and announced "a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat".

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called Team India " A real inspiration for so many young Indians."

    The Indian team, competing in their first final of the men's team championship, sealed the title when world number 11 Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

    A devastated Indonesia, the tournament's most successful team having previously won it 14 times, could not keep pace with the fire brought by the Indian team -- who joyfully rushed the court following Srikanth's win.

    India were already 2-0 up, with Lakshya Sen beating Anthony Ginting in the first singles match and then Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sukamuljo in the doubles.

    (With inputs from AFP)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chirag Shetty #Indian Men's Badminton #Kidambi Srikanth #Lakshya Sen #Thomas Cup
    first published: May 15, 2022 03:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.