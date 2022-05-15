Indian Men's Badminton wins Thomas Cup, internet erupts in celebration

The Indian Men's Badminton team created history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years.

The Indian Men's Badminton team on Sunday created history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years and social media is flooded with congratulatory and celebratory messages.

The Sports Ministry has announced an award of Rs 1 crore to each of the players.

The team made it 3-0 against Indonesia in the final to assure us of this iconic win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team. "The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup!" he tweeted.



Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on their first ever win and announced "a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat".



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called Team India " A real inspiration for so many young Indians."

The Indian team, competing in their first final of the men's team championship, sealed the title when world number 11 Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

A devastated Indonesia, the tournament's most successful team having previously won it 14 times, could not keep pace with the fire brought by the Indian team -- who joyfully rushed the court following Srikanth's win.

India were already 2-0 up, with Lakshya Sen beating Anthony Ginting in the first singles match and then Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sukamuljo in the doubles.

